The Cast Of The Latest Big Bang Theory Spinoff United For Photos, And Fans Are Hyped

The Big Bang Theory series finale may have aired six years ago, but the overall franchise continues to expand. Young Sheldon chronicled Sheldon Cooper’s origins for seven seasons, and its spinoff, George and Mandy’s First Marriage, will be returning with new episodes on the 2025 TV schedule in April. While the stories of the main cast of the CBS series has concluded, characters Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Barry are getting love in their own spinoff titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, and the cast just united for a sweet photo.

Kevin Sussman's Stuart Bloom began as a recurring character on Big Bang and, in time, the writers gave Stuart a larger role. So it's incredibly gratifying to see that the character is now set to headline his own series. While in the development stages, one of its stars, Barry Kripke actor John Ross Bowie, posted a cast photo on his Instagram that's getting me pumped for the show:

This was apparently taken from the cast’s first table read, and they're also reportedly workshopping scripts. Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie look very chummy. Of course, it's early, but I'm very hopeful that this group has the chemistry that The Big Bang Theory's cast had. I also love the AfterMASH reference Bowie made in his caption. It shows how proud he and the rest of the cast are to continue Big Bang’s legacy like Harry Morgan, Jamie Farr, and William Christopher did in the MASH spin-off series.

The comedic actors aren’t the only ones hyped up about the show, which has yet to land a specific spot on the streaming schedule. Fans took the time to express their excitement about the spinoff in the comment section:

I love seeing fans' hype! I also love the idea of a show centered around these eclectic supporting characters. The Comic Center characters proved to be interesting in their own right during the OG series. And given the title Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, I'm getting the idea that Stuart is being positioned as a Charlie Brown like character who tends to try to do the right thing before failing.

Of course, no specific plot details have been revealed for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, though it's known that the show is moving forward at Max. Whether or not the original stars pop in for guest appearances is unclear, too. But Mayim Bialik has expressed interest in reprising Amy in some way, and Kaley Cuoco isn't opposed to playing Penny. However, Jim Parsons gave mixed feelings about playing Sheldon again.

Now that work on Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is underway, I'm eager to see what becomes of this production. And, if you eventually want to see this new cast in action, you'll want to have a Max subscription handy.