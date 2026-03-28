Why Jensen Ackles Was ‘Nervous’ About Reuniting With Supernatural Co-Stars Jared Padalecki And Misha Collins On The Boys

The fifth and final season of The Boys will be coming soon on the 2026 TV schedule, on April 8, to be exact, and there is a lot to look forward to. Now, while I can't wait to see how this action-packed series ends, I also have to admit that I'm equally excited for the Supernatural reunion that will happen during it. With Jensen Ackles returning as Soldier Boy, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins will be appearing in the series as well, but Ackles was apparently nervous about working with them again.

Supernatural ended over five years ago, but Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins are still close. They frequently attend fan conventions together, and were even still on The CW in some way, shape, or form for a bit after SPN ended. So you’d think working on-screen together again would be a breeze. With The Boys, though, things were a bit different. Ackles explained to TVLine why he was a bit nervous about his former co-stars joining the fun on the Prime hit, and it’s pretty understandable:

This was a world that I was nervous coming into being such a fan of the show, and I felt like I had kind of settled in. And then here these guys come. So I was nervous for them. ... I was really rooting for them, as I think we do in real life.

Ackles joined The Boys, which was created by Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, in Season 3, and he’s now set to lead his own prequel, Vought Rising, alongside Aya Cash. Joining a series, especially one you’re a fan of, can be intimidating, so it makes sense that he was nervous about being on The Boys. But then those nerves just got bigger when Padalecki and Collins joined the show for Season 5, and it was more so for them rather than for him, and it really shows just how much he cares for them.

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Despite the nerves radiating from the three of them, Ackles recalled just how fun filming The Boys with Padalecki and Collins truly was. As of now, their roles have yet to be revealed, but from the looks of the trailer, the three will be getting into some fun trouble, and for the Soldier Boy actor, it was like nothing had changed:

They both did great. I was super happy with what their experience was, and what mine was with them on the set. It was a lot of fun... and probably too much fun. They were probably wondering how we got 15 seasons [of 'Supernatural'] with the three of us just being idiots.

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Those who have seen 15 years’ worth of Supernatural bloopers or really any panel video from any convention they’ve attended know that things can get pretty chaotic when you put Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins in one room. So it’s nice to know that not much has changed between them since the last time they were all on-screen together. And it makes me even more excited to see what they bring to The Boys.

It can be assumed that Padalecki and Collins’ roles won’t be revealed until The Boys Season 5 premieres. Regardless of what their roles are, it’s going to be pretty fun seeing them and Ackles together again, even if Soldier Boy is going to be roughing them up a bit. The Boys’ fifth and final season premieres on April 8 for those with an Amazon Prime subscription.