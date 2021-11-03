The Harder They Fall Streaming: How To Watch The Idris Elba Movie

Fans who love the western genre don’t get too many new films to enjoy nowadays, but a new entry is now with us, as the star-studded The Harder They Fall recently hit Netflix. The film, starring Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, and many more, focuses on revenge and rivals in the Old West, with each actor playing real historical figures , but in a fictional situation. And, it’s said to be a fantastic blend of brutal, bloody violence, and surprisingly funny moments.

You will probably be wondering just how you can watch The Harder They Fall streaming when your leisure time allows, and, luckily for you, this guide will break down exactly how to do that. We’ll also give you some further viewing options for similar movies. So, let’s get to it!

Where To Watch The Harder They Fall Streaming

It is no longer uncommon for a number of movies to have their first, and only run, on streaming services. Most movie lovers already have access to several different streamers, especially one as common and (basically) beloved as Netflix. The Harder They Fall is streaming, worldwide, exclusively on the massive service, and was released there in the wee hours of November 3, 2021, meaning that you can already dive into the rootin’ tootin’, gun-toting, revenge-gathering adventure as of this writing.

Can I Watch The Harder They Fall In Theaters?

Something else that’s been done on a more regular basis in the past few years, is giving streaming movies like The Harder They Fall a limited release in theaters. The new film, which is billed as one that “injects New Blood into the Old West,” also had this treatment, and released in some theaters a few days after its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 6, 2021. Once it had shown at a few more festivals, The Harder They Fall had a limited theater release on October 22. Now, though, in order to watch the movie from writer/director Jeymes Samuel , you’ll have to head to your Netflix account.

What Else To Watch If You Liked The Harder They Fall

The Harder They Fall is not the first, and is unlikely to be the last, Western starring a main cast that features some of Hollywood’s most recognizable black actors . So, if you enjoyed the action-packed story of this film, know that there are others (like Django Unchained) you can check out as well, which are either already available on streaming or can be rented when you need more shoot-em-up action. To start, Idris Elba appeared in yet another movie this year as a man who rides a horse, in the Netflix drama Concrete Cowboy. While not technically a Western (or action film), as it takes place in modern day Philadelphia, it has roots in a real community in the city.

Watch Concrete Cowboy on Netflix.

Watch Django Unchained on Tubi.

The 1993 movie, Posse, focuses on a group of Buffalo Soldiers, led by Jesse Lee (Mario Van Peebles), who get sent on a dangerous mission with a white soldier (Stephen Baldwin), but when they realize that the racist officer (Billy Zane) who sent them on the assignment had planned to betray them, the only way to get out is with guns blazing.

Watch Posse on Pluto.

Finally, we have the 1972 classic, Buck and the Preacher, which was directed by and starred Sidney Poitier. The movie follows former soldier Buck (Poitier) after the Civil War, as he makes his living by helping former slaves settle in the West. When con artist Preacher (Harry Belafonte) joins the group, the two clash constantly, until a gang of bounty hunters attempts to round up the former slaves, which leads the men to fight their common enemy.