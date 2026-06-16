The Pitt Confirmed Its Season 3 Cast, And It Left Me With A Question About My Favorite Character

Before Season 2 of The Pitt even ended on the 2026 TV schedule , there was chatter about who would be leaving and who would be clocking back in for Season 3. While we knew Mohan wouldn’t return and Ellis would be working a day shift, there were still a lot of questions surrounding the cast. Well, now, Season 3’s ensemble has been confirmed, and the list left me with a question about my favorite character.

The Pitt Confirmed Its Season 3 Cast

To announce that Season 3 of The Pitt has gone into production, HBO Max shared a video of the characters’ IDs. Essentially, this served as confirmation for who is coming back for a shift in The Pitt, and you can take a look at the cast below:

Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael ‘Robby’ Robinavitch

Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi

Katherine LaNasa as Charge Nurse Dana Evans

Ayesha Harris as Dr. Parker Ellis

Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay

Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon

Taylor Dearden as Dr. Mel King

Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos

Gerran Howell as Dr. Dennis Whittaker

Shabana Azeez as Student Doctor Victoria Javadi

Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Jack Abbot

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Now, notably, that list is written in the order the characters are revealed in the video, which you can see above. The last name it showed was Dr. Jack Abbot. Other than him, almost everyone else on this list has always worked day shift. The only exception is Dr. Ellis, who we knew would be working a double shift during Season 3 before Season 2 ended. So, that leaves me with a big question about how much we’ll be seeing the leader of the night crawlers.

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Will Dr. Jack Abbot Be Working The Day Shift?

While we’ve been yearning for a Night Shift spinoff, and Shawn Hatosy himself has said he’d be down, it would seem we’ll be seeing more of him in the daytime come Season 3. Seeing as he was the last name featured in this cast announcement and everyone else is a regular on the show, it stands to reason that he’ll be in a lot of episodes when we clock in early next year.

Now, we don’t know for sure if he’ll be a full-time regular. However, I feel like this video tells us that Dr. Abbot will be around for quite a bit of Season 3. So, will he be in all 15 episodes? Is he working a double shift? We know Season 3 will take place in the winter , so does some winter-related emergency keep him in the ER past the end of his shift? I can’t wait to learn these answers, and I really hope Abbot is in every episode of The Pitt’s junior season.

For context, the number of episodes that have featured Abbot has gone up season after season. He was in five episodes of Season 1 and then six episodes of Season 2. During its sophomore season, the show found a way to bring the attending in for a handful of afternoon-set episodes before he clocked in for his own shift. So, I’m looking forward to seeing what reason he has for being in The Pitt during the day.

So, now the wait is really on. We know who will be working the ER in Season 3, and I desperately need to know why Abbot will be there and if he’ll be around for the full shift. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long, because The Pitt should be back in early 2027. In the meantime, you can stream the first two seasons with an HBO Max subscription .