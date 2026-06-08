Shawn Hatosy Wasn't Ready To Be A Sex Symbol Due To The Pitt, But Explained Why He's Happy To 'Embrace It'

The Pitt doesn't have any more medical emergencies set to shake up the 2026 TV schedule, but there is going to be much more on the way. A third season of the Emmy-winning medical drama will premiere in early 2027, and most fan-favorites will be returning, including Shawn Hatosy. Or should we say, Shawn Hawt-Osy. Since the HBO Max hit premiered, he’s become a bit of a sex symbol, and while he wasn’t initially ready for that public reaction, he isn't shying away from it either.

Fans have been happily thirsting over Hatosy’s Dr. Jack Abbot, and have been on the night shift spinoff train for both him and the rest of PTMC’s ER night staff. Hatosy, who won his first Emmy last year for The Pitt, is arguably one of the best parts of the show due to Abbot’s personality, quick wit, and command of the ER. It also doesn’t hurt that he’s quite the silver fox, and a Season 2 shirtless scene made the rounds on social media. Ever the humble actor, Hatosy told Variety how he really feels about his status, which is still settling in for him:

I don’t know how this happened. I’m starting to blush! I’m surprised by it, to be honest. I really am, because I just never would have thought that that guy that walked in to do ‘The Pitt’ … it just doesn’t compute. But look, the opportunities that I’m seeing now because of all of it, are different and exciting. I’m in different rooms talking about projects that are really, really exciting. The only thing you can do is, first of all laugh, because that’s important, and then embrace. You have to embrace it.

Hatosy has been in the industry for a while, and he’s definitely been good-looking the entire time. But with The Pitt, it seems there’s just something about him playing a doctor, who’s a military veteran and has a thing for a fellow doctor that just gets to people. Additionally, his status on The Pitt has opened some new and unexpected doors for him.

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On the heels of the second season, which wrapped in April, it was announced around that time that he’d be starring in a two-episode immersive audio romance for Quinn, the popular audio erotica app. Per THR, Yes, Chef is the app’s latest Original series, in which the Animal Kingdom star plays a seasoned executive chef named Grant Reilly. With Quinn, he’s been able to become more confident as a “sex symbol,” and really wanting to do more with the title:

Quinn was a step in that direction. I was nervous to do it too, because it requires vulnerability and trust in a weird way. But then I understood the philosophy and the company, which really is really so inspiring. I feel really good about it. What they’re doing is important to a lot of people.

While a night shift spinoff of The Pitt is unlikely, fans will probably be seeing more of Hatosy in the third season. It’s hard to tell what exactly will be in store for Abbot in the new season, and if anything will beat his shirtless scene that evidently had 25 takes for Noah Wyle, I’m looking forward to the possibilities. It’s sad to know that Abbot and Mohan will no longer be working together following Supriya Ganesh’s exit, but that doesn’t mean the characters can’t continue their blossoming relationship off-screen.

Meanwhile, Hatosy is one of the many silver foxes these days known as a sex symbol. Law & Order’s Christopher Meloni has fully embraced his Zaddy title, so it’s only a matter of time before Hatosy is on the same wavelength. Fans can see the sex symbol himself with both seasons of The Pitt streaming with an HBO Max subscription.