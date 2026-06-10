'I'm Scared': The Pitt Star Reveals Another Character Is Leaving The ER (And I Have Questions)

The Pitt wrapped up its second season this past April on the 2026 TV schedule, and fans can already rest assured knowing the third season is in the works. Season 3 is set to premiere in 2027, and will take place in November, just months after the chaotic Fourth of July shift. The ensemble will look a bit different, as Supriya Ganesh will not be back as Dr. Samira Mohan. Now, another star has confirmed that at least one more character will be absent from the ER, and I have some questions.

Who Is Leaving The PTMC ER?

The Emmy-winning medical drama, which streaming with an HBO Max subscription, has already said goodbye to a couple of fan-favorites since premiering in 2025. Even though Mohan’s departure is so far the only one planned ahead of Season 3, fans should expect at least one more character to be absent, just not as permanent. Shabana Azeez, who plays Victoria Javadi, told Bustle what her character will be up to in the upcoming season, and it’s a big change:

I’m not in the ER this season. I’ve done my ER rotation, so I’m doing my psychiatry rotation. It’s a very different vibe for me. And I’m scared and nervous. But it’s an honor to be able to show that part of medicine.

It’s a requirement for med students to do different rotations in the hospital, so Javadi doing a psych rotation is not so surprising. That being said, it sounds like it’s going to be a big leap for both her and Azeez. This is an interesting story development, especially with Javadi not entirely being sure about being an ER doctor in the first place. Of course, she’s been able to handle herself with the two shifts fans have seen her work, so I have no doubt she’ll be able to get through this next rotation. Nevertheless, there are some key variables to ponder here.

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The Questions I Have About This Next Rotation

Since The Pitt centers solely on the ER, I'm wondering just how much fans will see of Javadi moving forward. It’s entirely possible that she and her attending or resident at the time could be called down to the ER to help with a patient, which could take up a few hours in the third season. But, then again, there's no guarantee of that. Considering she’s been thinking a lot about what kind of path she wants to go down after med school, I'm eager to see how this turns out for her, and if her parents will continue to have an influence on her.

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Another question I have is whether Azeez will be demoted to recurring status for Season 3, given her character's new position. Right now, there's been no confirmation of that, and she is still credited as a series regular, as of this writing. At the very least, I would hope that Azeez would appear in at least half of next season.

If anything, it sounds like the producers will have had some big decisions to make, or they've likely already made them. I'll give them the benefit of the doubt and remain optimistic that Shabana Azeez's Javadi will still play a solid role within the series moving forward.

The Pitt Season 3 won’t be premiering until January 2027, so there is still a long time to wait and see what will happen with Javadi. So, in the meantime, catch up on the show by streaming the first two seasons with an HBO Max subscription.