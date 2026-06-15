Will The Pitt Have 15 Seasons Like ER? Noah Wyle Has An Honest Take

After spending 15 years playing Dr. John Carter in ER, Noah Wyle returned to his TV genre roots by way of The Pitt. Since the show premiered in 2025, fans have been enthused to see Wyle back in scrubs for HBO Max’s hit medical drama. With all of the Emmy attention and praise that the hospital-set show is receiving, it's fair to wonder just how long the show might last. Wyle, for his part, just weighed in on whether the should could run 15 seasons like his previous medical-based series.

Noah Wyle plays the role of Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch on the series, and he's received acclaim (and won a Primetime Emmy) for his work. It goes without saying that this has been a strong TV medical drama comeback for Wyle. Given all of the success the show has generated, actress Sally Field asked Wyle on Variety’s Actors on Actors if he could see the show running for 15 years like ER (on which the two actors appeared together). Wyle isn't so bullish for a good reason:

I don't know that I have the capacity for it even if audiences do. But I do know that it's extremely rewarding work.

I can understand the Falling Skies actor’s reasoning, especially given how complex the show is. There's also a major level intensity to the show, for which each season is set over the course of a single shift. All in all, actors have to be all in when working on that series, and I can understand 55-year-old Wyle possibly not wanting to do it long term. It's ironic that this is even a conversation now, given there was a time when he “turned (his) nose up” at a TV career and thought ER wouldn’t last. But hey, we all know how that turned out.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

The Pitt is just one of the many streaming originals that are available with an HBO Max subscription. Grab an HBO Max subscription to stream the series, as a with ads plan costs $10.99 per month.

Comments that Wyle has shared about making The Pitt, though, seem to suggest that he finds the experience quite rewarding. He may not be keen on playing Dr. Robby for over a decade, but there are a few variables that keep him going while he's on set. He explained:

I developed this mantra where I would just say to myself every day, please put me in the company of first-class artists with good hearts and good minds doing meaningful work. And I look around every day on The Pitt and I go, ‘First-class artists, good hearts, good minds, doing meaningful work. Here we go.’ So this is all I’m interested in. So as long as it feels that way, I would keep doing it.

I won't disagree with him about this, as The Pitt truly has incredibly talented stars and a great crew, who've helped make the Philadelphia-set hospital show the groundbreaking piece of work that it is. Honestly, it's no wonder Wyle feels incredibly lucky to be where he is professionally.

We may not have a guarantee that the award-winning series could have the same run as ER, but we do know it’s already been renewed for Season 3. There will be some changes with those new episodes, as Supriya Ganesh won't return as Dr. Samira Mohan. Also, Shabana Azeez's Victoria Javadi is leaving the ER for other medical rotations. Still, Wyle has a great group of people around him, and I'm excited for however long he and his colleagues continue to make the series.

The Pitt Season 3 is expected to premiere in January 2027. In the meantime, do yourself a favor and stream the first two seasons using an HBO Max subscription.