Major Severance Season 3 Update From Ben Stiller And The Creator Has Me And Other Fans Hyped

Sing it with me, everyone! “Kier, chosen one, Kier. Kier, brilliant one, Kier.” Everyone’s favorite fearless, mysterious, possibly incestuous and murderous founding father Kier Egan was quoted today by Severance creator Dan Erickson and EP Ben Stiller, in an update that seems to finally confirm that Season 3 is at last kicking off production. Of course, fans like me are experiencing a perfectly proper swing between jubilant elation and suspicious disbelief.

Check out Dan Erickson’s Instagram post below, which matches a bizarrely blurry shot of Mark S. and Helly R. running the halls during the Season 2 finale’s tragic final moments with a quote from Sir Egan himself.

A post shared by Dan Erickson (@instadan360) A photo posted by on

Okay, Kier Egan isn't actually a royal knight. Maybe it was just a Freudian slip regarding all the children he's probably sired (both before and after his death). Enough about all that weirdness, though, because we're supposed to be celebrating what appears to be confirmation that production on Season 3 is kicking off.