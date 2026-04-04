As Mohan Prepares To Leave The Pitt, The Actress Who Plays Her Reacts To Her Co-Star's Promotion
Supriya Ganesh reacted to Ayesha Harris' promotion.
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This week on the 2026 TV schedule has been a bittersweet one for fans of The Pitt. That’s because, hours before Episode 13 of Season 2 aired, a big cast shakeup was announced. Of course, I’m referring to the news that Supriya Ganesh, who plays Dr. Samira Mohan, will not be returning for Season 3 of The Pitt, while Ayesha Harris, who plays Dr. Parker Ellis, has been promoted to a series regular. Now, this is one piece of very sad news and a piece of really good news. However, it’s all love between the cast as Ganesh reacted to Harris’ post about Season 3.
As I said, this shakeup was jarring, seeing as we won’t see Mohan next season and Ellis will become a staple part of the day shift. I do have to say, as a night shift spinoff advocate, this news about Harris being upped to a regular made me very excited. She’s clearly thrilled too, as she took to Instagram to write:
Well, it sounds like Ellis will be pulling a double shift when The Pitt returns for its junior season! While she might need to take up Dr. Shen’s Dunkin’ habits to survive the hours, I’m so thrilled about this. Seriously, I love this doctor (as well as the other healthcare professionals on the night shift), and I’m stoked that we'll get to see how Ellis really vibes with the day shift next season.Article continues below
Ganesh seems to be thrilled about her castmate’s update, too, as she commented:
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They really are lucky to have Harris. However, it’s still a bummer that Ganesh is leaving at the same time. Last season, Tracy Ifeachor’s Dr. Collins left the ED much to fans' dismay. So, this has sadly become a regular occurrence for The Pitt.
However, that’s part of the point. This hospital is a teaching hospital, and staff turnover is supposed to be high. Therefore, the cast is bound to change from season to season. And yes, while it’s never fun when this happens, we have to accept that it’s going to.
Thankfully, there are still a couple of hours left in the shift. So, we haven’t seen the last of Mohan, and hopefully her arc will come to a fulfilling close by the end of Episode 15. Along with seeing her story come to a conclusion, hopefully, Ellis will get a bit more screentime as the day shift hands things over to the night shift.
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Episode 13 saw the late-night crew come in, as Abbot, Ellis, Shen, nurse Mateo, and more officially clocked in. So, we should be seeing more of them as Robby and co. finish up their workday (and their mountains of paperwork).
Now, to see how the Fourth of July comes to a close on The Pitt, you can stream new episodes every Thursday at 9 p.m. with an HBO Max subscription. Then, the wait will be on for Season 3 and Ellis’ big double shift.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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