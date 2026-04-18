The Pizza Movie Is Fun, And One Character Stole The Show

Pizza Movie is not a film to take seriously. It’s the type of party movie that used to be popular in the 90s and early 2000s. The art of the party movie has seemingly died because they’re not being made and produced as much as in the past. These movies have silly premises, but that’s the point.

The Pizza Movie continues this formula by following three college students who take a drug, and weird things start to happen. It’s not one of Hulu’s best movies , but it’s entertaining to watch for some escapism. Nonetheless, the movie surprised me by having one character that’s insanely fun to watch. Huge emphasis on insane.

Warning: Pizza Movie spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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The Pizza Movie's Villain Is The Best Part

In Pizza Movie, Blake (Jack Martin) is the leader of the Resident Advisers (RAs). He makes it his mission to catch college students behaving badly so that he can send them to a dreaded dorm hall. He’s on the heels of finding Jack (Gaten Matarazzo), Montgomery (Sean Giambrone), and Lizzy (Lulu Wilson) for most of the movie. We watch as Blake and his minions catch people and steal their phones. It’s edited like a horror movie.

I found myself more drawn to Blake and his antics than anything else in Pizza Movie. He is such a fun character because he really feels over-the-top, but in a compelling way for a comedy. His actions and behavior would be deplorable in a drama, but in a silly comedy, such as Pizza Movie, he gives the film entertainment. He also feels like some of those great over-the-top villains of '80s and '90s classics.

I love a good fictional villain because they can often become more intriguing than the heroes. Blake fits that role in the Pizza Movie. I had more fun watching it because I enjoyed this wacky character so much. He needed more time in the movie.

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Jack Martin Plays The Character So Unhinged That It's Hard Not To Enjoy This Maniac Character

I credit Jack Martin with making Blake so entertaining. I have never seen him in anything before Pizza Movie, but he’s clearly a talented actor. He showed so much commitment to make Blake believably unhinged. He could have gone a step too far, where he became cartoonish, but I could envision a world where Blake exists. He seems like a guy who just takes his job too seriously. We have probably met guys like him before, but they didn’t seem as diabolical because there wasn’t the magic of movies highlighting their crazy behavior and ideology.

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Martin should play more villains because now I can’t help but see him as that type of character. He does it so well. I am very curious now to watch him in other movies and TV shows. Martin is someone who gave a great performance in a movie that didn’t deserve such a good performance.

This makes one of his final scenes so much more captivating. He learns that he’s in a movie because he talks to the writers. He then walks off, complaining about his character being underdeveloped and only delivering exposition. Though this is true, he’s still the best character in Pizza Movie. You don’t need to know Blake’s full backstory. You get enough of it from little hints at what drove him mad.

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I Understood Blake's Motives, So I Couldn't Be Fully Against Him

Blake reveals that he became a RA young and seeing the debauchery of the other students drove him mad. He just wants to bring some order to the chaos. There are some people who go to college for the experience . They want to party, have fun, and make lifelong bonds. Others go to college to better their future. They want to learn as much as possible, network, and develop the tools that can carry them through life. They don’t make partying a top priority.

Blake seems to be in the latter part of that group. He just wants structure, free from heavy partying and wildness. He must stop these people from going too destructively and damagingly. I can understand his motives. However, Blake takes things too far when he starts to talk about killing people (though he states he doesn’t actually mean murder).

He also crosses some lines with his authority. I am pretty sure it’s illegal to take other students’ phones and unlock them. Blake’s methods aren’t the best, but I understand his aim. I could support it if he weren’t so unhinged to the point of bordering on insanity and criminal activity.

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The Character Is So Opposite From What Real RAs Are Like That It Makes Him Such A Fun Bad Guy

My college RA was so kind. She was genuinely one of those people you encounter in the wild and are shocked at their level of niceness. I didn’t meet every RA to ever exist, so maybe some are like Blake. They have authority issues.

They take their jobs too seriously and only want to be in control. Some may also, like Blake, believe what they’re doing is for the greater good. I also think I would probably be a little bit intense about keeping order and trying to get people to follow the rules. I could have been a Blake in another life. I just probably wouldn’t have sounded as psychotic as him.

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I Would Watch A Pizza Movie Sequel Just About The Character's Revenge

The Pizza Movie is a fun film, but not likely to inspire a movement around it. People won’t be begging for a sequel. However, I wouldn’t mind another trip in this world just to see Blake in another setting. It will probably be hard because now he knows he’s a character in a movie, but maybe he can suppress that knowledge for another film.

I don’t want Blake to lose his unhinged edge, but maybe make a sequel from his perspective as the main character, but keep him crazy. Maybe he is dealing with new students or even a summer camp counselor or something. I don’t know, Pizza Movie writers, put Blake in more movies. The character is too fun to let completely go without another showcase.