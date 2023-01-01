The Rings Of Power Cast Talks ‘Shift’ In The Conversation After Racist Backlash During Season
One of the big points of discussion on the 2022 TV schedule was the Lord of the Rings prequel series Rings of Power, and its diverse cast. From the jump, the show was review bombed, because fans were claiming it wasn’t faithful to Tolkien lore, specifically in the description of characters. The cast, specifically the cast members of color, have faced racist backlash, however now that the first season has come to a close, they are talking about the “shift” in the conversation surrounding the fantasy series.
Three of the show’s cast members, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Sophia Nomvete and Ismael Cruz Córdova did an interview with Variety where they talked about the backlash the show received, and how they have dealt with it. They were then asked if the conversation surrounding the racist backlash had subsided a bit, and they all weighed in on where the conversation is now. Specifically noting that there truly has been a “shift,” as Nomvete said.
Nomvete who plays the dwarf Princess Disa, noted that some people have actually apologized for what they said, and have come to accept the actors of color within the ROP cast.
One big criticism viewers had was they felt the characters were not representing J.R.R. Tolkien’s vision. However, Nazanin Boniadi, an Iranian actress who plays Bronwyn, explained that the series is not only a reflection of the world we live in today, but also one “of Tolkien’s image of fellowship, of overcoming differences, of forming bonds with the other.”
Cruz Córdova added to this idea, explaining that “there will no longer ever be a day in which people can say that elves don’t look a certain way.” The actor who plays the elf Arondir also opened up about the “vicious” backlash he’s received since his casting was announced. He then elaborated on how the conversation has evolved over time in the Variety article, saying now that the show is out, he can feel the love from the fans:
Addai-Robinson, who plays the Queen Regent Míriel explained that she was not going to let the backlash define her experience working on ROP, she said:
Now, that Season 1 is out, and people can watch every episode with an Amazon Prime subscription the conversation has noticeably shifted. Rather than talking about the backlash a lot of discourse has been about questions fans have for Season 2, like is that character really Gandalf? Or what will Sauron do now that we know who he is? We'll have to see how the conversation continues as we prepare for Season 2 of this epic fantasy series.
