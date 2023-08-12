The Summer I Turned Pretty's Author Went Viral On TikTok For Taking Conrad And Jeremiah To Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, And I Can't Stop Laughing
Even the Fisher boys made it to the Eras Tour...kind of.
Taylor Swift and The Summer I Turned Pretty are not only closely linked through the Amazon Prime show, but they’re also two of the hottest topics of the summer. As the pop star toured around the United States, the series has been airing on the 2023 TV schedule, and there’s been a lot of talk about all of Swift’s songs that are featured in Season 2 of TSITP. So, it only made sense that the author of the book-to-screen adaptation, Jenny Han, attended the Eras Tour and highlighted her show by bringing along Conrad and Jeremiah in a way that made me laugh so hard.
While Taylor Swift performed her three-and-a-half-hour set, Jenny Han was living her best life by showing the Fisher brothers the Eras Tour. Although let me be clear, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney weren’t actually there, she was showing pictures of the boys the concert, and it was hilarious. TikTok users thought so too because this silly little video now has over 2 million views. Check it out:
@jennyhan ♬ original sound - Jenny Han
Obviously, Jeremiah got to see the Reputation set, because “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” debuted on The Summer I Turned Pretty during one of his scenes with Belly. Han held up an adorable photo of Gavin Casalegno, and bopped along to the signature tune off of Rep, and it brought me back to that moment in the pool during Season 2 of the Amazon Prime show. And let me tell you, as a Team Jeremiah girlie, I was so here for the author giving him his time to shine at the Eras Tour.
Don’t fret Conrad girlies, your boy Christopher Briney also got his moment at the Eras Tour too. Right after showing Jeremiah “watching” the Rep set, Han found a photo of Conrad, and held it up as Swift sang “August.” Not only was this moment a fun callback to the series, it was also a nod to the hilarious trend on TikTok of people running dramatically down a beach to the version of Swift’s song that is featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Season 2 trailer.
@audreyssuperswaggy ♬ August The Summer I Turned Pretty Version - ⸆⸉
After "August," both boys got to enjoy one of my folklore favorites as Swift played “the 1.”
Unlike many fans of the show who are staunchly Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad, Jenny Han spread the love equally and let photos of both Fisher brothers enjoy Taylor Swift’s masterful show, and I loved it. I also can’t get over how proud the author looked as she waved her phone in the air, it was hilariously adorable.
Overall, this viral moment was such a fun way to show the link between Taylor Swift and The Summer I Turned Pretty. I’m positive it made so many fans’ days to see their favorite boys enjoying the concert of the summer.
As Taylor Swift prepares to release more music – 1989 (Taylor’s Version) I’m looking at you – you can stream new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty every Friday with an Amazon Prime subscription to hear which songs from the pop star are used and to see if Belly chooses Conrad or Jeremiah.
