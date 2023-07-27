The Summer I Turned Pretty's Cast Went Viral On TikTok For A Silly Trust Fall, And Am Here For All The Comments About Steven And Taylor

Light spoilers for Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty are ahead. If you need to get caught up, you can stream the show with an Amazon Prime subscription .

You know, when it comes to The Summer I Turned Pretty we talk a lot about Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad. However, TSITP has a stellar supporting cast , and they’ve all gotten bigger roles in Season 2 that are wildly entertaining. Belly’s brother Steven and her bestie Taylor specifically have larger parts in this new installment. So, after a TikTok of the cast, including Sean Kaufman and Rian Spencer, went viral many of the comments were pointing out their love for the Steven and Taylor actors, and I’m so here for it.

In the TikTok with 4.7 million views, we see Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney doing the trust fall, and then it pans over to Sean Kaufman and Rian Spencer. As it switches focus to the Steven and Taylor actors you can hear Spencer grunt as she takes on the trust fall and Kaufman is seen slouching into her arms. He then asks her in a silly way if she’s going to put him back up, and she, with a laugh, says “No.” Now, that’s big Steven and Taylor energy if you ask me, but you should check out the video for yourself:

The comments are in agreement over this claim, Kaufman and Spencer really do seem like Steven and Taylor. Also, no wonder they got cast as kinda-sorta romantic interests, these two have amazing chemistry and are hilarious together. Many others, like Kristyna, agreed with this sentiment as they commented things like:

I’m convinced that Taylor and Steven are the exact same off-screen

That comment has almost 54 thousand likes, and they weren't the only one gushing about the actor’s off-screen chemistry. Many continued to show their love for Kaufman, Spencer and their light-hearted bickering by commenting:

i love the Steven and Taylor sparks now -Jess

All these comments are so fun, and I love seeing some well-deserved love for Taylor and Steven, who are for sure the comedic reliefs on the show, especially when they're sharing their scenes and arguing over silly things. While the boardwalk episode the cast was filming in the TikTok solidified my feelings about Conrad and Jeremiah , it also made it clear as day to me that Belly’s brother and bestie would make a great couple.

At the moment, nothing romantic has happened between the two, despite their little moment in Season 1. However, the vibes are high, and with the way Steven was looking at Taylor, it feels like moves are about to be made. I mean, with all that chemistry on display in this little TikTok alone, it feels obvious that they should be together, that’d be so fun!