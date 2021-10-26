The Sweet Way Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor Supported Season 2’s New Lead Actress On The Set

The second season of Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton is getting closer and while it will focus on a different member of the Bridgerton family, it seems like first season’s lead Phoebe Dynevor is more than happy to pass the baton. Season 2’s new lead actress, Simone Ashley, recently revealed how Dynevor supported her on the set of the period drama.

Simone Ashley will be playing Kate Sharma, the love interest for Anthony Bridgerton, and the female lead for Season 2 of Bridgerton. In a recent interview with People, Ashley discussed her time on the popular Netflix show and how she’s been getting used to being the lead. The actress also talked about Phoebe Dynevor, who was quick to support her and be there for her when she needed it most:

She's so lovely. There was one week I was feeling quite stressed out about certain things and she took me to a reformer Pilates class and that was really nice. And we just had some girl time.

It’s nice knowing that Phoebe Dynevor can be just as sweet off screen as on screen. With Bridgerton being adapted from the novel series of the same name, it was known that the second season would center around a different member of the wealthy family and draw from The Viscount Who Loved Me novel. Simone Ashley playing Anthony Bridgerton’s love interest means that it’s going to be her time to shine, and seeing Kate and Anthony get together will surely be something to look forward to.

Season 1 followed Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset. After Netflix renewed Bridgerton for a second season, it was announced that Page would be leaving the series. Fans were left heartbroken as the Duke would no longer be on the show, especially since he and Daphne had just welcomed a baby into their little family. However, fans don’t have to worry about what will happen to Daphne and the baby, as Dynevor has said that Simon will still be mentioned from time to time but the show will now be able to focus on Daphne’s relationship with the Bridgerton family.

Currently, there is no set premiere date for Season 2 of Bridgerton, though fans can expect it to premiere sometime in 2022 on Netflix. But can fans expect it to be as steamy as the first season? Only time will tell but it will be nice to focus on another Bridgerton and his love interest. If it’s anything like the first season, fans have nothing to worry about when it comes to the storyline and major success. Hopefully we’ll get some Daphne and Kate scenes in Season 2! For now, you can always rewatch the first season streaming on Netflix.