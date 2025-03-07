The Traitors' Danielle Reyes Went There And Brought Up Big Brother Reindeer Games Drama With Britney Haynes. Here's The Backstory

Warning! The following contains spoilers from The Traitors' Season 3 finale! Stream it with a Peacock subscription and read at your own risk!

As CinemaBlend predicted following the previous week's cliffhanger, The Traitors' Britney Haynes was indeed fooled, and she voted for Danielle Reyes to be eliminated from Season 3. To say her ally was livid was an understatement, and before heading out the door, she mentioned that this was "Reindeer Games all over again." As a Big Brother fan, I knew exactly what she was talking about, but I'm sure many of the people watching were scratching their heads.

Haynes was shocked when Delores Cantina (the confusing wild card of the season) voted a second time for Lord Ivar Mountbatten to go home rather than Danielle. Britney tried to explain to her ally that she assumed Reyes didn't have the votes, so she broke what would've been a second tie to send her home. Now that we have that current drama out of the way, let's jump into the Reality TV Time Machine and explore how it tied into their previous history on Big Brother, and why Danielle was so upset.

The Story Behind Britney Haynes And Danielle Reyes' Big Brother Reindeer Games Controversy

Big Brother: Reindeer Games was a holiday spinoff that fans really liked that condensed and altered the rules of the CBS reality series in a unique way. It ended up being a hit, thanks in part to welcoming back iconic cast members of prior seasons like Danielle and Britney who had previously never played together. As icons of the game, Britney and Danielle agreed on a pact to stick together as women.

Unfortunately, that plan fell apart during a timed puzzle challenge in which the person doing the puzzle when time expired was eliminated. Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather chose Britney to do the puzzle with very little time remaining, assuming she'd be eliminated. Britney defied the odds, however, and completed the puzzle.

Unfortunately for Danielle Reyes, Xavier confessed to Britney earlier that he was working in a clandestine alliance with Danielle. Feeling quite betrayed, Britney sent Danielle up to the challenge with an impossible amount of time remaining, and she was eliminated from the show.

Was Danielle Really Justified In Being Mad At Britney Or Was It All Gamesmanship?

Danielle has held that moment and decision over Britney's head the entire time they've been on The Traitors, but I don't necessarily think she's mad about it. After all, Danielle had first tried to betray Britney on Reindeer Games by letting Xavier do the dirty work of eliminating her, which is standard Big Brother strategy. Manipulation is another thing Big Brother Houseguests do best, and it's a big advantage many have utilized when playing The Traitors.

Britney screwed Danielle out of winning Big Brother Reindeer Games, true. But it should be noted that she came in seventh place...out of nine people. So it's not as if anyone was tripped up at the finish line.

What happened on The Traitors Season 3 was indeed far worse than the Big Brother drama, and yet Danielle reacted almost the exact same way. This leads me to believe that guilt, anger, and sadness were all part of her tactics to advance in the game, and that she isn't nearly as bent out of shape about this as viewers may think.

The Traitors Season 3 is over, and we'll all have to twiddle our thumbs until Season 4 arrives on Peacock. It will be hard for the next season to live up to some of the jaw-dropping moments we saw thus far, but I'm hoping it can rise to the challenge.