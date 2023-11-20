‘They Talked A Lot Of S–t’: After Marcus Jordan And Larsa Pippen Were Asked About Their Relationship In Viral Interview, They Were Not Pleased About The ‘Hit Piece’
The two didn't hold back.
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s relationship still seems to be going strong, as the two appear to be quite happy nearly a year after linking up. The 32-year-old former basketball player and 49-year-old Real Housewives veteran shocked much of the public when they went public with their romance. While they initially kept their romance under wraps, they currently have no problem being open about it. That, of course, opens them up to criticism, and that’s what the pair think they received when they appeared on a podcast for an interview. Pippen and Jordan didn’t hold back their thoughts, saying that the hosts “talked a lot of shit” about them before initiating the “hit piece.”
The two recently appeared on Pablo Torre Finds Out, during which they discussed various facets of their relationship. Amid the chat, Marcus Jordan even sent a message to the haters who take issue with him and Larsa Pippen being together. Now, the two interviewees are saying the discussion was not conducted in a respectfully balanced manner. They opened up on the matter during a new episode of their Separation Anxiety podcast (which has been on hiatus for a few months). The discussion was initiated when Pippen discussed interviewers’ perception of her and her beau:
The University of Central Florida alum agreed with the assessment, reiterating his girlfriend’s claim that the co-hosts “talked a lot of shit.” During the show, Pablo Torre, co-host Charlotte Wilder and producer Ryan Cortes did discuss the couple before the interview segment began. They specifically outlined the drama surrounding their relationship while also pulling personal quotes the couple has shared over the years. During one moment, they analyzed Marcus Jordan’s comment about declaring his love for his lady only days after they got together. After hearing that, Wilder said she would “run for the hills” had she been in Larsa Pippen’s shoes. Torre also said he felt “a little shameful” for being so fixated on the pair.
While reflecting on the interview even more, Michael Jordan’s younger son admitted to not knowing how the show operated. Nevertheless, he still feels there was a level of inconsistency on the hosts’ part when it came to their podcast appearance. Marcus also revealed that he’s since watched the video back and wishes one element would’ve turned the tide:
At this point, Marcus Jordan and Marcus Jordan are certainly not unfamiliar with public criticism. Nearly a year ago, the two went on date at a football game and were yelled at by a spectator (with the encounter being captured in a viral video). It also seemed that Michael Jordan disapproved of his boy dating the former spouse of his ex-teammate, Scottie Pippen. Jordan bluntly replied “no,” after being asked if he supported the relationship earlier this year. However, Marcus later set the record straight, saying that his father was just riding a little at the time and that he does approve of the relationship. Others who seemingly endorse “Larcus” are Pippen’s Real Housewives co-stars.
While on her podcast, Larsa Pippen opined that the combination of her and her man being “too nice” and some interviewers being “miserable” contributes to the backlash they face. Her boyfriend – who ultimately believes they “came out on top” of this latest situation – thinks Pablo Torre and his hosts should come on their show. Whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen.
You can catch both stars on new episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami, which air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo as part of the 2023 TV schedule. You can also stream episodes using a Peacock subscription.
