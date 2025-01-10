The Traitors Season 3 Is Here, And The Internet Can’t Get Over Who Alan Cumming Chose

Spoilers ahead for the first two episodes of The Traitors Season 3.

In just a few years The Traitors has become wildly popular, considered one of the best reality shows out there. While some folks are still figuring out how to watch The Traitors, the third season has arrived with a whopping three new episodes for those with a Peacock subscription. As always, the first episode began with three contestants becoming the titular murderous Traitors, and the internet can’t get over who Alan Cumming chose.

Emmy winner Alan Cumming returned to host yet another season of The Traitors, complete with camp, fashion, and his wild Moira Rose-inspired accent. The three members of The Traitors Season 3 cast who he chose for murder and deception are Survivor standout Carolyn Wiger, RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob The Drag Queen, as well as Big Brother icon Danielle Reyes. The internet exploded as a result of these three choices, with Tweets comparing it to the original lineup from other seasons. As one fan posted:

this is the greatest traitor lineup in global history and its not even close #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/hk2jVvSGCWJanuary 10, 2025

Honestly, it is a strong group. And on top of having three strategic minds in the turret for The Traitors Season 3, all three of Cumming's picks are sounbite machines who are making the show more entertaining.

The pairing of these three very different players is a thrilling one, with another tweet comparing the reality show to the popular video game series Super Smash Brothers. Check it out:

I truly never thought beyond my wildest dreams Danielle Reyes and Bob the Drag Queen would ever be in the same room. Let alone freak out upon seeing the other is a TraitorThis is what makes #TheTraitorsUS an incredible reality TV Super Smash Brothers pic.twitter.com/gnYbasbLpEJanuary 10, 2025

After Peppermint was voted off first last season, Drag Race fans and LGBTQ+ viewers in general are thrilled that Bob will have more power in Season 3. There's also two female powerhouses are joining him in the turret in Carolyn and Danielle, with a funny tweet poking fun at queer fans through a classic Erika Jayne meme.

Alan making these Traitors picks #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/bRwZUStvIeJanuary 10, 2025

Of course, no one is expecting this trio to survive until the end. And things are made more complicated when it was revealed that Boston Rob was returning to the game as a Traitor. There's four of them now, and someone's going to end up being eliminated. One tweet pointed to the fact that Carolyn might be the last one standing, it reads:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

this traitors season is so bizarre cause why do i have a feeling that carolyn is gonna be the last traitor😭 #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/M0rcpaagDLJanuary 10, 2025

While we don't know what's going to happen throughout Season 3 of The Traitors, the original three lineup for the murderous cloaked villains is definitely thrilling, and one that's sure to be wildly entertaining. Another tweet pointed this out:

This has to be, without a doubt, the most chaotic set of starting Traitors we have ever had.And I absolutely love it. #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/UN60DABq2pJanuary 10, 2025

Everyone's favorite reality TV crossover competition is officially back, with Peacock treating fans to three episodes on premiere day. Tension is already growing, especially with three more characters added to the game. We'll just have to wait and see what goes down, and which Traitor ends up being eliminated first.

The Traitors airs Thursdays on Peacock. Check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.