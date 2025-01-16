‘I Take It As A Compliment’: The Traitors’ (SPOILER) Reacts To Being The First One Murdered
What a travesty.
Spoilers ahead for the three-episode premiere of The Traitors Season 3.
In just a few years on the air, The Traitors has established itself as one of the best reality shows on TV. The campy competition series (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) is known for its truly wild ensemble of contestants and Season 3's cast list is no exception. And Real Housewives Of New York City icon Dorinda Medley recently reacted to being murdered first, saying "I take it as a compliment." Let's break it all down and make it nice.
While some folks are still figuring out how to watch The Traitors Season 3, hardcore fans have been buzzing since the three-episode premiere kicked things off. Although there are a number of Real Housewives on The Traitors, they've been a quick target, with Dorinda and Chanel Ayan both being murdered. When appearing on Sirius XM, the RHONY fan favorite addressed her early boot, saying:
And that's why she's of the best RHONY ladies: Dorinda is a soundbite machine. In this response she even referenced herself from Ultimate Girls Trip, where she told Kristen Taekman "Eagles don't fly with pigeons." It's such a shame we never got to see her become a Traitor Hunter at the Roundtable. Where's her second chance like Boston Rob?
Dorinda was targeted by The Traitors, who are seemingly putting a target on the Housewives specifically. We didn't get to see much gameplay from the queen of Blue Stone Manor before she was murdered, but it turns out Medley was really preparing for the Emmy-winning series. As she shared:
Well my FOMO is through the roof. Medley's early boot robbed Traitors and Housewives fans like myself from some great television, and now I'm worried about the two Housewives who are still in the game. Particularly RHONJ's Dolores Catania, who seems built to sniff out traitors.
The Traitors airs new episodes Thursdays on Peacock. Check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
