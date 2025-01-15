The Woman In Cabin 10 Movie: Everything We Know About Netflix's Adaptation Of Ruth Ware's Book

If you’re a fan of book-to-movie adaptations — especially female-led thrillers like The Girl on the Train and The Woman in the Window — there’s another film to be on the lookout for -- hopefully on the 2025 movie schedule . Ruth Ware’s 2016 bestseller The Woman in Cabin 10 is headed to Netflix, so whether you’ve read the book and can’t wait to see how the story plays out on the screen, or if this is the first you’re hearing of the title, no worries! We’re here to relay everything we know about The Woman in Cabin 10 movie.

Author Ruth Ware is known to take inspiration from Agatha Christie in her crime thrillers, and if you've read The Woman in Cabin 10, you understand why. Fans of the book are likely excited to follow our travel journalist protagonist on this high-seas adventure, but when will it be available to stream with your Netflix subscription , and who can we expect to meet on this cruise ship of mysteries? Read on!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for The Woman in Cabin 10, but principal photography reportedly took place on the Isle of Portland in Dorset, England, in September 2024, and according to an Instagram post from David Ajala, one of the movie’s stars, filming wrapped in late November. Hopefully that means we’ll see the film at some point on the 2025 Netflix schedule .

What Is The Woman In Cabin 10 About?

The Woman in Cabin 10 centers around a travel journalist who has been assigned to cover the maiden voyage of a luxury yacht. One night she witnesses a passenger being tossed overboard, but when she reports the incident, no one believes her, as all of the passengers are accounted for. Sure of what she saw, the journalist continues to investigate, which only leads to more danger for herself.

The Woman In Cabin 10 Cast

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Keira Knightley has been cast as the travel journalist who possibly witnesses a crime while covering the yacht’s launch, and Netflix announced she’ll be joined by Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham and several others when The Woman in Cabin 10 hits the streamer.

Keira Knightley

(Image credit: Focus Features)

As previously mentioned, Keira Knightley is set to star as the journalist who believes she witnesses a terrible crime while on assignment. In Ruth Ware’s book, the character is named Lauren “Lo” Blacklock, but no character information for the upcoming movie has yet been released.

Keira Knightly is known primarily for movies, including titles like Atonement, Love Actually, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and 2005’s Pride & Prejudice, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award. She also earned an Oscar nod for her role in The Imitation Game in 2014. In December 2024 she starred in the Netflix original series Black Doves , which is a binge-worthy offering that earned Knightley a Golden Globe nomination.

Guy Pearce

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Australian actor Guy Pearce has also been confirmed for The Woman in Cabin 10, though his role has not yet been divulged. Pearce was nominated for a 2025 Golden Globe for his role in The Brutalist. He’s also well-known for roles in films including Memento, The Time Machine, The Hurt Locker, Alien: Covenant and many more.

Hannah Waddingham

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham is another familiar face in the upcoming Netflix movie in a to-be-announced role. In addition to playing Rebecca Welton on the popular Apple TV+ series — a role that won her an Emmy in 2021 — Waddingham can be seen on Game of Thrones, The Fall Guy and several stage productions on London’s West End.

Other Actors Confirmed For The Woman In Cabin 10

A host of other talent has also been confirmed for the upcoming Ruth Ware adaptation, including:

Gitte Witt (Cadaver, The Sleepwalker)

Art Malik (The Little Mermaid, Homeland)

Daniel Ings (Lovesick, The Crown, Black Mirror)

David Morrissey (The Walking Dead, Extant)

Christopher Rygh (Vikings: Valhalla)

Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones, After Life)

Kaya Scodelario (Skins, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Lisa Loven Kongsli (Wonder Woman, Justice League)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki, The Morning Show, Doctor Who)

John Macmillan (House of the Dragon, The People We Hate at the Wedding)

Pippa Bennett-Warner (Sick Note, Gangs of London)

Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi-Peters (People, Places & Things on London’s West End)

Simon Stone Is Set To Direct

(Image credit: Roadshow Films)

Simon Stone is set to direct the book-to-screen adaptation, and given his own background in the theater, it makes sense why so much of his cast has stage experience. Stone made his film directorial debut in 2015 when he premiered The Daughter, a drama starring Paul Schneider and Geoffrey Rush, at Toronto International Film Festival. In 2021 he helmed The Dig, another drama, this one based on a historical novel.

The script for The Woman in Cabin 10 was written by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, per Variety , with Simon Stone reportedly also taking a pass at it.

The Woman in Cabin 10 Is An Adaptation Of Ruth Ware’s Ninth Novel

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware debuted at No. 4 on the New York Times Bestseller list when it was published in 2016 and maintained its presence amongst the year’s most popular titles. It was a nominee for Goodreads Readers’ Favorite Mystery & Thriller the year it was released. The book is Ware’s ninth crime thriller (she previously published YA fantasy novels under her birth name Ruth Warburton) and is the fourth to be optioned for a screen adaptation.

In addition to the upcoming Netflix movie, the rights to Ruth Ware’s 2015 novel In a Dark, Dark Wood were acquired by New Line Cinema in 2017, per EW , with Reese Witherspoon’s Pacific Standard attached to produce. Ware’s fans may also see The Lying Game (2017) make to the small screen, with Deadline reporting that Entertainment One bought the television rights the year it came out. Finally, Zero Days, from 2023, may also be getting the TV or streaming treatment, with Universal International Studios reportedly acquiring the rights to develop a series.

A Sequel To The Book Is Coming In Summer 2025

Ruth Ware has a lot of coals in the fire, but that’s not slowing down her novel production. The Woman in Suite 11 — a sequel to The Woman in Cabin 10 — is set to hit bookshelves on July 8, 2025. People reports that Ware’s 10th novel picks up 10 years after the events aboard the luxury yacht, with travel journalist Lo receiving an invitation to the opening of a luxury hotel in Switzerland to interview billionaire Marcus Leidmann. Once there, she meets a woman claiming to be Leidmann’s mistress who says her life is in danger. Can Lo suss out the truth and save herself and the woman?

The Movie Was Filmed On A Luxury Super-Yacht Called The Savannah

With all or most of The Woman in Cabin 10 taking place on a luxury yacht, the filming location is pretty important. According to the Dorset Echo , the movie was shot aboard an 83-meter mega-yacht called The Savannah. The award-winning yacht was built in 2015 and can fit up to 12 guests and 24 crew members. Amenities include multiple swimming pools, a spa, a gym and an underwater lounge called the “Nemo Room,” which doubles as a theater.