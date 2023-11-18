8 Things To Remember About Good Burger Before The Sequel

It’s been 26 years since Good Burger premiered. Now Good Burger 2 surely intends to capitalize on the popularity of nostalgia. And since nostalgia runs rampant around the holidays, the current season is the ideal time for the premiere. Good Burger 2 premieres on Paramount Plus on November 22, right before Thanksgiving.

Good Burger 2 may be a fun memory lane walk for many millennials and Gen Xers who grew up watching the original film, All That, or Kenan & Kel. Before you leap back into the world of Good Burger, let me remind you of some key details.

Warning Good Burger spoilers ahead. Proceed with caution.

The Concept Started As An All That Skit

Good Burger began as an All That skit. If you didn’t grow up in the mid to late-'90s then you may have no clue about All That. It was a sketch comedy show, similar to SNL, Mad TV, and In Living Color, with a strict child cast. It launched the careers of Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Amanda Bynes, and Nick Cannon. Nickelodeon briefly revived All That in 2019. The Good Burger skit, which starred Kel, became one of the show’s most popular.

The Good Burger skits usually involved Kel’s character Ed completely messing up a customer’s order in a ridiculous and over-the-top manner. He also often repeated the lines “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the good burger, can I take your order?” The Good Burger skit premiered during the first season of All That. The movie premiered three years later in 1997.

It Was A Very Kid-Friendly Film

Good Burger, like the skit, is a very silly movie. This also makes it a family-friendly movie . However, because it’s so outrageous, it’s not as mature as some other kid movies that appeal to the whole family. The film uses a lot of over-the-top gags, including exploding burgers, gross humor (like eating a fly), physical comedy, and general playfulness. Small kids will love it. Good Burger 2 might end up being just as silly in order to remain kid-friendly and keep the tone of the original.

There is also a chance that the sequel may be a little more mature because watching it will be a nostalgic experience for people who grew up with the movie. Whether it’s extremely silly or just kind of silly, we should probably expect a fun, goofy movie.

Ed’s A Little Dumb But Sweet, And Dexter Is A Little Conniving But Generally Harmless

Ed’s cluelessness made the original skit and the movie so funny. However, Good Burger tugged on the heartstrings by making him also very nice and caring. These traits made his often strange and very dumb behavior endearing. However, the film ends by showing that Ed has genius moments. His quick thinking saves the Good Burger restaurant.

Dexter, played by Kenan Thompson, is the brains of this duo. The dynamic in Good Burger is very similar to the one in Kenan and Kel, which debuted before the movie. Dexter has no problem lying and manipulating to get his way, but he shows remorse, especially about using Ed. Dexter and Ed’s conflicting traits make them an enjoyable partnership.

Ed Invents A Sauce That Saves Good Burger

One of the major storylines of Good Burger is Ed’s Sauce becoming a hit and increasing Good Burger’s sales. Ed is directly responsible for saving the business. This may be an important detail because of the plan to franchise in Good Burger 2.

Ed may need to copyright the sauce to save it from getting into the hands of the wrong people.

The Good Burger World Has Recurring Characters

The initial Good Burger skit had several recurring customers, including Connie Muldoon (Lori Beth Denberg). She also appears in the film. Most likely, at least Connie will make an appearance in Good Burger 2. She’s the most famous recurring customer. Other famous Good Burger customers are Lester Oakes, played by Kenan, and Bernie Kibbitz, played by Josh Server. Server also appeared in Good Burger as Fizz, one of the Good Burger employees.

At the end of the Good Burger 2 trailer , Server and Denberg’s names appear. They are in the movie, which likely means they plan to reprise their roles from the first film.

The Original Movie Had Plenty Of Cameos And Well-Known Comedians

Shaquille O’Neal has a cameo in Good Burger. The film also cast certain actors and musicians to have cameo-like roles. This cast list includes Sinbad, George Clinton, and Carmen Electra. The Good Burger 2 trailer reveals that Carmen Electra reprises her role as Roxanne. Good Burger 2 already revealed several of its cameos in the trailer. Mark Cuban, Liza Koshy, Marsai Martin, and Rob Gronkowski are some of the names or faces that appear in the trailer.

We also know that Jillian Bell and Lil Rel Howery have major roles in the film. With Kenan’s success on SNL and other TV shows and movies , we may see more of his famous friends making appearances in Good Burger 2.

Mondo Burger Was Good Burger’s Biggest Rival

The plot of Good Burger focuses on Mondo Burger, run by the evil Kurt (Jan Schweiterman), trying to destroy Good Burger. Kurt and his henchmen did several things to try to ruin the small business. However, in the end, he goes to prison and his restaurant explodes. It’s highly unlikely that Kurt will appear in Good Burger 2 because Schweiterman’s last acting role was in 2007. If the character does appear, another actor could play Kurt.

However, the influence of Kurt and Mondo may at least get mentioned in this movie, especially with Roxanne making her return —she was one of Kurt’s henchwomen. Bell and Howery’s characters also seem similar to Kurt and his minions.

The “I’m A Dude” Song Is Mentioned A Lot In The Movie

The “I’m a Dude” song is the unofficial theme song of the whole Good Burger universe. Ed often sings it randomly. We know it makes an appearance in Good Burger 2 because you hear it in the trailer. It’ll be interesting to see how the sequel remixes the song and how it’s used.

Good Burger 2 seems ready to lean into the elements that made it such a favorite film for many children. It’s also going to be a fun nostalgic trip. Good Burger 2 is a film on the upcoming movies schedule that you shouldn’t miss, especially for some silly entertainment.

Stream Good Burger on Paramount Plus.

Good Burger 2 premieres on Paramount Plus on November 22.