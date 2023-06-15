Good Burger 2 Is Bringing Back A Great Character To Reunite With Kenan Thompson And Kel Mitchell

The Nickelodeon movie Good Burger featured a number of well-known names like Shaquille O’Neal, Linda Cardellini, Sinbad, and more. So, when Kenan Thompson revealed that Good Burger 2 was in the works, it brought up the question of who we’ll see make a return other than the dynamic All That duo. Well, we got a partial answer to this big question as an iconic Good Burger character has been confirmed to return for the juicy sequel.

Do you remember the character of Roxanne played by Carmen Electra? In Good Burger, she was the film’s sexy antagonist who slow-motion walked to Ed, and attempted to seduce him into sharing his secret sauce recipe for the Mondo Burger. Now, it sounds like Roxanne is coming back as The Baywatch actress posted some exciting news on Instagram about her involvement in the sequel. Take a look at this rapturous photo below.

As you can see in the photo, Carmen Electra is posing, taking a bite out of a cookie with the Good Burger 2 logo on it. Since her caption says “Roxanne is back!”, that means we can expect this beautiful media personality to reprise one of her memorable roles.

I, for one, am thrilled that Mondo Burger’s seductive henchwoman will be back for the sequel. When you rewatch the first Good Burger movie , you realize her scenes were some of the film’s funniest moments. Ed really put this lady through a lot on their date after accidentally hitting her with a golf ball and flipping her on her back while swerving her advances. Something tells me if Roxanne will be making a cameo appearance, she’s either still after Ed’s secret sauce or maybe he's seeking revenge for the events of 26 years ago.

It looks like Carmen Electra is one cameo hopeful that will be included in the Paramount+ movie . Also on that dream list, according to Kenan Thompson is Sinbad who played Dexter’s hard-ass teacher who demanded money from the slacker teen after crashing his car into his. The SNL alum has also mentioned wanting to make cameo calls to some All That vets like Lori Beth Denberg (who was in the first movie as the fast-talking Connie Muldoon) and Danny Tamberelli.

As the last movie had NBA star Shaq, who was one of the most famous celebrities of the ‘90s, Thompson had his own list of dream A-List cameos for the sequel as well, which included Harry Styles and even Barack Obama! Overall, it looks like Thompson and Kel Mitchell are trying their hardest to service their fans, and I’m sure they’ll nab some A-listers that will help Good Burger 2 live up to its predecessor.

Another thing to know about Good Burger 2 is that the plot will follow Dexter as a failed inventor getting his old job back at the iconic fast food joint thanks to his good buddy Ed. However, when Dexter comes up with another risky scheme to put Good Burger on the map, the restaurant faces the possibility of extinction. The writing team behind the All That sketch it was based on as well as the movie will be returning as well as the Kenan & Kel duo, because you know it’s not a Good Burger movie without Thompson and Mitchell.