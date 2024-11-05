A Thriller With Only Four Real Cast Members Is Dominating Netflix’s Top 10 Right Now, And A Yellowstone Star is Involved

One of the best streaming services has once again struck gold with Don’t Move, one of the great horror movies of the year that’s rocketed to the platform’s top rankings. Produced by horror legend Sam Raimi and directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, this intense thriller stars Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille, who trades her western roots for a chilling role that’s worlds away from her character Monica Dutton in the popular TV series. Including her, the film features only four primary cast members and it's dominating Netflix’s top 10, which is amazing!

According to Netflix ’s tracking, since its release on October 25, Don’t Move has captivated audiences with a jaw-dropping 20.2 million views in its first week, clocking in at a massive 31 million hours watched. Now holding steady at No. 2 in Netflix’s U.S. Top 10, this tight-knit thriller proves you don’t need a massive cast to deliver knockout suspense.

Set against the haunting backdrop of an isolated forest, Don’t Move follows Kelsey Asbille as a grieving woman who escapes to the wilderness seeking solace, only to face a threat far more terrifying than her own sorrow. Injected with a paralytic agent by a stranger with sinister intentions, her character has to dig deep, using every ounce of her remaining strength to survive before her body succumbs completely.

The premise of this project on the 2024 movie schedule may be straightforward, but the stakes are sky-high. As her condition deteriorates with each passing moment, viewers are gripped by an excruciating sense of urgency. Scene by scene, Don’t Move plunges us into a claustrophobic nightmare where danger lurks in every shadow, turning survival into an all-consuming race against time.

(Image credit: Netflix)

How To Watch Kelsey Asbille In Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount) Kelsey Asbille will return as Monica Dutton in Season 5B of Yellowstone. It premieres on the 2024 TV schedule this Sunday, November 10, on the Paramount Network at 8 p.m. You can stream all past seasons of the Western with a Peacock subscription.

Written by T.J. Cimfel and David White, the new Netflix release taps into the primal fear of being powerless against a looming threat. This setup has clearly resonated with audiences worldwide, with the film debuting in Netflix’s Top 10 in 87 countries. It’s a suspenseful twist on the horror thriller genre that works precisely because of its intimate cast and contained setting, forcing each actor to bring nuance and intensity to their roles.

Joining Asbille in this small cast are frequent Ryan Murphy collaborator Finn Wittrock, Moray Treadwell, and Daniel Francis, each bringing a unique dynamic that elevates the story’s psychological tension. With minimal dialogue and a setting that feels almost hauntingly still, Don’t Move relies on the Yellowstone actress and her co-stars to keep the suspense at its peak, a challenge they tackle head-on.

Critics are pretty divided on Don't Move as they have different takes on whether this high-concept thriller truly delivers the thrills its premise promises, with the film currently holding a 69% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Oddly enough, the audience approval rating is much lower, at 39%. So your mileage may very, but if the premise sounds intriguing or you're using your Netflix subscription to find something new to watch, this one is worth checking out.