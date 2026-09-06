Netflix Edited WWE Smackdown To Remove A Sex Joke About John Cena

The conversation around Netflix’s censorship of WWE content has gotten particularly loud recently, and this latest example of sanitizing certainly isn’t going to quiet the frustration. For the second time in a month, the streaming service changed the edit to completely remove a reference a wrestler made to another’s sexual past. This time, the joke involved John Cena and was particularly noticeable because USA Network aired the segment unedited at the same time.

The specifics of WWE broadcasting can be a little complicated; so, let me explain how exactly it all works. Monday Night Raw streams on Netflix for basically everyone, regardless of where they live. Friday Night Smackdown streams on Netflix for most of the world but airs on USA Network in the United States. Because wrestling fans post clips from WWE programming all the time, it’s really easy to tell when something was changed, and lately, there have been a lot of changes.

Last night is a perfect example. In the version I watched in the United States, Nikki Bella and Paige got into a scripted argument backstage. Bella seemingly referenced explicit sexual materials that were stolen off Paige’s phone and leaked some years ago by saying we all know she has “more passion” behind closed doors. Paige fired back and said she built her career on Hustle, Loyalty and Respect, while Nikki just slept with it. That’s, of course, a reference to John Cena’s longtime catchphrase and a sick burn since Bella was previously engaged to Cena.

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Unfortunately, that sick burn was nowhere to be found in Netflix’s version. The streamer kept in Paige’s reference to Hustle, Loyalty and Respect but removed the part where she said you just slept with it. Instead, the segment cut to the crowd and then cut back after the line was delivered, leaving everyone watching internationally unaware of what was actually said.

You can check out this side-by-side of the two versions that wrestling fans are passing around Twitter…

USA Network LIVE Version - Paige to Nikki Bella: “I built my career on hustle, loyalty & respect and you just slept with it.”Netflix REPLAY Version - Cuts the slept line*COME ON MAN TF LMAO 😭 pic.twitter.com/m9OkVslJyVSeptember 5, 2026

The specifics of what happened here are quite similar to a separate censorship decision that happened in early August. In that instance, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan were in an argument, and Lynch fired off a series of insults. She said Becky wasn’t the best WWE Champion in her own stable (a reference to Raquel Rodriguez) and then said she wasn’t even the best WWE Champion that slept with Dominik Mysterio (a reference to Rhea Ripley). The line went over huge with the in-person crowd and viewers watching the show live, but by the next morning, Netflix had gone back and re-cut the episode to replace the Dominik Mysterio joke with footage of the crowd.

It’s not just PG-level sex jokes that Netflix seems to have a problem with either. On the last episode of Monday Night Raw, the streamer heavily edited multiple segments of the show to pixelate the faces of a few wrestlers who were bleeding. The footage looked almost comical with all the blurring. It also reportedly caused so much frustration within WWE that the company released an uncensored version on social media because once again, the version that aired looked so stupid.

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I watched wrestling as a child and am supportive of WWE and Netflix keeping the show family-friendly, but the line over the past month or so has gotten absolutely ridiculous. Entertainment for all ages means you’re going to get the occasional non-graphic reference to sex, and it means you’re sometimes going to see a little blood. That’s just a representation of real life, and ten year olds can handle that level of adult entertainment.

Whether everyone got to see the line or not, I’m excited for Nikki and Paige’s feud. The two are good friends in real life, and judging by the fact that they decided to tap into each other’s pasts, they’re very willing to go there to sell the storyline. I can’t wait to see how the rest of this plays out. It should be a ton of fun, at least provided we get to actually see all the best zingers.