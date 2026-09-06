I Had No Idea About Nicole Kidman’s Dune Fandom, And She Has A Funny Take On Not Being In The Films

Dune: Part Three is hitting theaters later this year as part of the 2026 movie schedule and, understandably, there’s a lot of excitement surrounding it. Fans have been gushing about Denis Villeneuve’s latest film, which will close out his epic, science-fiction trilogy. I’ve enjoyed the hype that’s been conveyed by fans thus far, though I’m not delighted to know that Nicole Kidman can be counted amongst the admirers. The actress recently declared her love for the series, and she took a humorous approach to explaining why she’s not part of the films.

Kidman has certainly been part of some major movies throughout her career, from Eyes Wide Shut and Moulin Rogue! to The Hours and Aquaman. However, the chance to act against the fictional sands of Arakkis has eluded her. The Oscar winner discussed her love of the Frank Herbert-birthed series while appearing with Sandra Bullock on Vogue’s Off the Cuff segment (on YouTube). When both answered the question of what non-Practical Magic-related sequel they’d like to join, Kidman enthusiastically said:

I'd love to be in the Dune sequel. I'm a Dunie, I love Dune. I'm obsessed.

That response led Bullock to ask the obvious question: why hasn’t she starred in one of the Timothée Chalamet-led movies. With that, Kidman dropped the following response:

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Because Denis never asked me to be in anything. It’s devastating.

For context, that “devastating” remark was shared in a somewhat faux disappointed tone meant to be funny. The Australia star also appeared to confirm that she was overexaggerating her feelings by sharing this next sentiment:

I actually don't want to be in it because I just want to be able to watch them.

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Now, that sentiment really does make her sound like a true fan. In the last few years, the Dune films have become must-see cinematic events. Between the star power and Villeneuve’s insistence on filming the movies on such a grand scale, it’s hard not to get the appeal. We’ve even reached the point where the popularity has gotten so high that some are of the impression that they can resell Part Three IMAX tickets for high prices online. Overall, this franchise’s cultural footprint is massive, and could resonate with audiences for some time.

While the films already feature stellar ensembles, I’d argue that Nicole Kidman would still be a stellar addition. It’s interesting to think about who Kidman could’ve possibly played in the movies. An obvious choice would be Lady Jessica, the mother of Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and a powerful member of the Bene Gesserit. I could see Kidman playing the role yet, at this point, Rebecca Ferguson played Jessica in a way that’s undeniably brilliant.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ferguson is set to reprise her role for a scene in Part Three, which will seemingly set the record for being the shortest installment of the series. The movie is adapted from Herbert’s 1969 novel, Dune Messiah, which sees Paul descend into tyrannicism, as outside forces seek to usurp his tenure as emperor. Footage from the film seems to show Paul (and Chalamet by proxy) is in his “villain” era. That aside, though, it seems that the film is going to end this trilogy with a serious bang.

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Best believe I’ll be seated when Dune: Part Three opens on December 18 as part of the “Dunesday” event involving Avengers: Doomsday. And, now that I know Nicole Kidman is also a fan, I imagine that the AMC Theaters collaborator will be sitting in a theater to check out Villeneuve’s latest piece of work as well.