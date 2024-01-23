Traitors: Larsa Pippen Just Threw Some Absolute Haymakers At The Challenge's Janelle, Then Said CT Threw Her Under The Bus

Spoilers ahead for the first four episodes of The Traitors Season 2.

It's a great time to be a reality TV fan. Because after The Traitors' delightful first season, it's back for those with a Peacock subscription. This time around the cast of Traitors Season 2 is all celebrities, featuring royalty from Survivor, Big Brother, and the Real Housewives. Larsa Pippen is in the latter category, going from Miami to the Scotland Traitors castle, and making a splash in the process. After her recent elimination, Pippen threw some absolute haymakers at The Challenge's Janelle, then said CT threw her under the bus. Let's break it all down.

Ahead of the premiere (how to watch The Traitors Season 2 here) there was a ton of chatter about Larsa, who appeared (and secretly communicated with) with her partner Marcus Jordan. While she clocked one of the Traitors early in the game, she was voted out by her fellow Faithfuls in Episode 4 after clashing with Parvati Shallow and Janelle Pierzina. In a recent interview with EW, Larsa spoke about her conflict with the latter reality TV star, saying:

I think Janelle was upset that I was getting a lot of camera time and she wanted me off the show because I make good television and she doesn't. She didn't like that, so she wanted me off the show, so she had more camera time. I thought she was weird. From the very beginning, I felt like her personality was weird. She was very selfish, and I called her out on that from the very beginning.

There you have it. Pippen certainly didn't mince words, and made it clear why she thinks The Challenge's Janelle was targeting her, and even claiming that she'd be willing to murder Marcus. And Larsa seems to think she was targeted because she was getting more screentime than her Traitors cast mates. She definitely made a splash with her appearance in the first four episodes.

Fans watched Larsa and Janelle clash while sitting at the round table, as they Faithful tried (in vein) to oust a Traitor. The Challenge icon took heat for putting herself before the group, and grabbing a Shield during their first challenge. Later in that same interview, Pippen mentioned this, offering:

I'm like, 'Hey, I'm competitive as well, but you're so selfish, you'll do anything.' When she untied herself and ran to get the shield instead of helping the person next to her so we can make sure that we win the challenge and make all this money, she wasn't concerned with that. She was basically just worried about herself.

While Larsa ended up being eliminated fairly early, the Real Housewives of Miami star was the first person to successfully identify a Traitor. She knew that Big Brother icon Dan Gheesling was too quiet, but she eventually stopped targeting him. Larsa Pippen reflected on this, and revealed that The Challenge's CT Tamburello was super vocal about her at the round table. As she put it:

And I wish I went with my gut feeling about Dan. That's my number-one regret. I wish I would've just stuck to the Dan thing. If I would've stuck to the Dan thing, I wouldn't have made all those enemies because what they didn't show on the show was when CT and I had words, he kind of rallied people against me. I shouldn't have pointed the finger at CT, but I knew it was a guy and nobody really was following the Dan train anymore. They had kind of moved on.

Is anyone else's head spinning? This is why watching The Traitors is such a thrill; there are so many POVs and conversations happening as the poor Faithful try to vote out the bad guys. Larsa Pippen was a big personality, so I'm a little bummed that she was the first Housewife to be eliminated. We'll just have to see how others like Sheree, Tamra, and (of course) Phaedra perform moving forward.

