Travis Scott’s Dealt With Astroworld Fallout And Break-Up With Kylie Jenner In Recent Months. Now He’s Under Investigation For Allegedly Punching Someone In The Face

Travis Scott has been dealing with absolutely massive litigation in recent months after the AstroWorld tragedy occurred at the tail end of 2021. Amidst this, he also split with Kylie Jenner, his off-and-on partner and the mother of his two kids. Now, reports indicate he’s dealing with an investigation after a night out at the club allegedly went wrong. According to reports, Scott punched someone in the face.

Reports broke this morning indicating that police are investigating an incident that occurred while Scott was in New York around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1. The rapper was reportedly at Nebula NY, a nightclub on 41st Street, when he punched someone and also may have damaged property, including a video screen and speaker. Page Six reports the injured party was a sound engineer at the club.

It’s been confirmed that Travis Scott was in New York for a show this week; Complex caught the rapper performing on Tuesday night with Don Toliver, who he collaborated with on the track "Embarrassed." (Video below.) He’s also expected to perform in Los Angeles this weekend at the Rolling Loud California festival as the event headliner, but now he’s wanted by cops for questioning.

Don Toliver and Travis Scott lit up NYC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AdZOVJKHiMMarch 1, 2023 See more

It’s worth noting the “Sicko Mode” artist has not been arrested in connection to the incident. But NY's Pix 11 did note in its report that Scott is wanted on "charges of assault and criminal mischief."

It’s been a tumultuous few months for Travis Scott. Late in 2022, the litigation surrounding the deaths and injuries that occurred during the Astroworld tragedy was still in the process or working its way through the system. Over 4,900 lawsuits had been filed after the concert incident, and nearly 400 of those had been consolidated under one judge. Some of these Astroworld suits have already been settled , some have not. Scott lawyers have said he "did not know what was going on" when the tragedy was unfolding.

Then, of course, there were rumors earlier in the year that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had split again. The break-up was seemingly confirmed last month, and Jenner even started offloading the mansion the couple had shared together to move closer to other members of the Kardashian clan. Neither have publicly commented on the split, which marks the second major time the two have called it quits, but in typical Kylie Jenner fashion, The Kardashians star has been sharing a lot of bikini photos after she became single again.

The two share two children together, Stormi and Aire, born in 2018 and 2022 respectively.

We'll keep you updated if any other news related to the nightclub incident breaks.