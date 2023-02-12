After Breakup, Kylie Jenner’s Trying To Offload Mansion She Shared With Ex Travis Scott. Her New Plan Will Put Her Way Closer To Khloé’s $17 Million Property

The Kardashians and Jenners are well-accustomed by now to having their lives scrutinized by their viewers and followers. The blended reality TV family has endured a number of highs and lows (or peaks and pits, as they’d say) over the years, including plenty of public breakups. Kylie Jenner is the latest to be going through it, with the youngest of the siblings splitting from her on-off partner Travis Scott around Christmas, and as the exes plan to sell the home they shared, it looks like Kylie’s new plan will make it a lot easier to lean on the supportive shoulder of sister Khloé Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly looking for $22 million to unload the 9,600-square-foot mansion that they purchased together in 2018. In the midst of their breakup and putting the house up for sale, it appears, per photos acquired by The Sun , that progress is being made on the makeup mogul’s $15 million lot that sits next door to Khloé Kardashian’s $17 million property.

At 18,000 square feet, Kylie Jenner’s Hidden Hills property is one of the largest in the neighborhood, and Architectural Digest reports that when it was purchased in 2020, permits were approved for construction of a guest house, a base for 24/7 security, a pool and sports court, and a 12-car garage (Wow, 12?! At what point is a “garage” just a parking lot?).

In addition to having sisterly love next door to her new digs, she’ll have her mother as her other neighbor, as Kris Jenner’s $20 million estate sits on the other side. It’s no surprise that Kylie would choose to move closer to the momager, as Kris herself has admitted that her youngest daughter is her favorite .

Kylie Jenner’s other sisters won’t be far either. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also have homes nearby, with the Hidden Hills property being one of several the SKIMS owner was awarded in her divorce from Kanye West, as well as the house he had purchased across the street from her.

The large family all purchasing property so close to each other seems to be an intentional strategy to make it easier for them to be involved in each other’s daily lives — a necessity, given their Hulu reality show. But also, most of the siblings have children the same age, so it’s nice that they’ve made it easy for the cousins to grow up together. When they said it takes a village to raise a child, I didn’t realize they were talking about Hidden Hills!

Kylie Jenner will have her village to help raise Stormi, who just celebrated her 5th birthday with an “Astroworld”-themed party , and Aire, who turned 1 just days after Jenner shared his name and face with the world . Travis Scott and Jenner had dated off and on since 2017, and fans began to wonder if they’d reached an “off-again” period of their relationship just before New Year’s, when the rapper was absent from photos the reality star was posting from her Aspen getaway.