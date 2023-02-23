It's A Bikini Winter For Kylie Jenner After Her Break-Up With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has been turning up the heat with her bikini pics since splitting from on-off boyfriend Travis Scott . The lip kit queen was hardly a stranger to the seductive Instagram post before her breakup, but a year after giving birth to her second child and in the months since becoming a single woman again, Kylie has proven she has no need to wait for summer to roll around to show a little skin. Or a lot of skin, as the case may be. The reality star has been fully embracing the winter thirst trap, and her followers are here for it.

Breakup rumors started to circulate around Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott over the holidays, with the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings posted several photos from an Aspen getaway sans Scott. It looks like she may be taking a page from Khloé Kardashian’s “revenge body” philosophy , because her social media posts have been hot enough to make you forget it’s still winter. Take this recent image from her Instagram Stories :

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram Stories)

Kylie Jenner put it all out there in a soft pink bikini top and barely there bottoms. Her statement necklace certainly does draw the eye to specific areas of the body, as she nonchalantly looks off into the distance of her lush locale.

The reality star put the cherry on top — in her words — with a different look that she showed off on Instagram . The same metallic gold bikini was featured in a TikTok post as well, where Kylie’s wavy, dark hair achieved the perfect wind-blown effect as she panned the camera down to show off her upside-down top:

The upside-down bikini, which was tied in the front to allow the strings to fall down toward a matching sarong, was complemented by a sweet, cherry necklace.

Earlier this month, the cosmetics creator posed for several sexy shots by the pool while showing off a fun pink and green bikini, and that was just one post of several that show the single mom appearing to live her best life. Other photos featured some strategically placed flowers as she enjoyed an outdoor shower , another upside-down bikini and even some sultry silhouette pics with sister Kim Kardashian .

That’s not even to mention her other daring fashion choices of late. The Life of Kylie star stepped out at Paris Fashion Week wearing a Schiaparelli gown with a huge lion’s head on her chest. The look turned heads, to be sure, and while many fans had strong opinions about the piece, PETA weighed in with an interesting defense of the rawr-worthy ensemble.

It’s unknown how much Kylie Jenner’s recent increase in social media thirst traps is affecting Travis Scott, as the two continue to co-parent 5-year-old Stormi and 1-year-old Aire . While the rapper may not have been at Stormi’s birthday party in person, he was fully represented in the “Astroworld”-themed decor of her huge party. Otherwise, though, the youngest Kar-Jenner appears to be ready to move on, as she tries to offload her and Scott’s mansion in favor of a huge estate next door to Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner.