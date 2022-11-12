Tulsa King Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About Sylvester Stallone’s New Crime Drama
Sly Stallone on the small screen!
Sylvester Stallone is well-known for his work on the big screen, having starred in classic franchises like Rocky and Rambo. So while it’s unexpected to see the 76-year-old actor leading a television series for the first time, it does make sense that the project is Taylor Sheridan’s creation Tulsa King. The Yellowstone creator is set to bring a new drama to Paramount+, with Stallone starring as Dwight “The General” Manfredi and leading an impressive cast of acting vets. Critics were able to screen the first two episodes ahead of Tulsa King’s November 13 premiere, and the reviews are in to give us a better idea of what to expect.
Tulsa King will see The General being released from prison after a 25-year sentence and swiftly shipped off to Oklahoma, where he has to hire a crew in order to establish a new criminal empire. Let’s see what the critics have to say about Sly Stallone’s foray into television. Alex Maidy of JoBlo rates Tulsa King an “Amazing” 9 out of 10, calling the series Taylor Sheridan’s best project to date. The first two episodes are funnier than the critic expected with a great performance from its star. More from the review:
Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times agrees with the above assessment, calling the Paramount+ series “instantly engrossing, darkly funny and dramatically impactful.” The critic says the actor and material are a perfect match, rating the premiere episodes 3.5 out of 4 stars:
Clint Worthington of RogerEbert.com calls the series “charming,” saying that Sylvester Stallone seems at home in his debut TV role as a man alienated by his circumstances. The critic says:
Not all the critics are so taken with Tulsa King, however. Darren Franich of EW grades the first episodes a C+, calling it a “ridiculous drama.” The critic wonders if Sylvester Stallone’s character is going to eventually become deeper than the “boomer bull in a millennial china shop.” More from this critic:
USA TODAY (opens in new tab)’s Kelly Lawler rates the first two offerings 1 star out of 4, saying the series’ issues begin with its concept, and if Sylvester Stallone is the king of something, it’s not Tulsa. The critic continues:
Critics’ inability to come to a consensus on the new Paramount+ series is reflected in its Rotten Tomatoes score, which stands at 56% from 18 critics’ ratings. It’s clear that some are very excited about what Sly Stallone is bringing to the small screen, so if you want to check out Tulsa King, you can stream the first two episodes with a Paramount+ subscription beginning Sunday, November 13. The first two episodes will also air Sundays on the Paramount Network, following Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone. Check out our 2022 TV schedule to see what else is premiering soon.
