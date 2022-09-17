Tulsa King: Premiere Date And Other Things To Know About The Sylvester Stallone Series

Taylor Sheridan has come a long way since his days of playing Danny Boyd on Veronica Mars and David Hale on Sons of Anarchy, and has become an Academy Award nominated writer and producer with an ever-growing library of great movies and shows, including the increasingly popular Yellowstone. And in not that much time, Sheridan will unveil his next project (and third on Paramount+), a gritty crime drama by the name of Tulsa King.

If this is the first you’re hearing of the upcoming 2022 TV show starring Sylvester Stallone, don’t worry, because we’re about to break down everything we know about the series so far, including its premiere date, information on its cast, a look at the show’s trailer, and so much more.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Tulsa King Is Set To Premiere on Paramount+ November 13th

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, anyone with an Paramount+ subscription will be able to watch Tulsa King when it premieres on the popular streaming service. It won’t be just one episode, though, as Paramount+ has announced that the first two episodes of the show’s first season will debut back-to-back, which should help viewers figure out if they want to make the time investment.

Don’t worry if you don’t subscribe to the Paramount+ streaming service, as the first episode of Tulsa King will premiere following the debut episode of the upcoming Yellowstone Season 5 on the Paramount Network. Paramount has also announced that the second episode of the new Taylor Sheridan show will be broadcast on the cable network the next week, as well, following Yellowstone once again. However, all remaining episodes of Tulsa King will be exclusive to Paramount+.

Paramount previously aired sneak peaks of Paramount+ original series 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown when those shows had their respective debuts.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Sylvester Stallone Leads The Tulsa King Cast

Taylor Sheridan and co-creator Terence Winter have put together an incredible group of actors for the Tulsa King cast, and at the top of that list is long-time box office champ Sylvester Stallone. When the series premieres in November, Stallone will play Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo who starts a new life in Tulsa, Oklahoma, following a lengthy prison sentence.

Joining Stallone on the soon-to-be-released Paramount+ series will be Max Casella (Boardwalk Empire), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Wire), Vincent Piazza (Rescue Me), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), A.C. Peterson (Schitt’s Creek), Andrea Savage (A Million Little Things), Martin Starr (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Garrett Hedlund (Friday Night Lights), Dana Delany (Tombstone), and Annabella Sciorra (The Sopranos).

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Tulsa King Centers On A Former New York Mafioso Sent To Oklahoma Following A 25-Year Prison Stint

When Tulsa King takes to streaming (and the airwaves for the first two episodes), it will center on the story of Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi as he is exiled from New York City and sent to run a criminal operation for his mafia bosses in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This comes just after Manfredi completes a 25-year prison stint.

Having been around a while, Manfredi quickly learns that this isn’t some vacation in a less intense city, and the hardened mafioso decides to put together a crew to help turn his modest operation into a booming criminal enterprise of his own. If you watch enough movies and shows with similar premises, you can already tell where this one is headed…

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Taylor Sheridan Wrote The Tulsa King Pilot

Though Taylor Sheridan’s co-creator, Terence Winter, is handling most of the writing duties for Tulsa King, it was Sheridan who wrote the pilot. When speaking with Variety in April 2022, Sheridan told an incredible story about how he came up with the idea, wrote it, pitched the show to Sylvester Stallone, and finally sold it to a network in the span of a few days:

I was talking with a producer, and it’s COVID. Everyone’s kind of going stir-crazy. He was asking me about ideas. I said, ‘Look, all you need, in my opinion, to have an interesting TV show is take a really fascinating character and drop them in a world that we don’t know anything about.

Following the conversation, Sheridan started to think about the character that would become Dwight Manfredi and just started writing because he had nothing else to do with his time during the pandemic. Two days later, Sheridan called that same producer to tell them he wrote a script. Not long after that, Sheridan sent the script to Stallone, and a few days later he and the Rocky star sold the show to Paramount.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Sopranos Executive Producer, Terence Winter, Serves As The Tulsa King Showrunner

Paramount has announced that leading the charge behind Tulsa King as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer is Terence Winter, who served as a writer and executive producer on The Sopranos for all but the HBO drama’s first season. Through his work on the landmark crime saga, Winter won four Primetime Emmy Awards — two as a producer for Outstanding Drama Series and two for Best Writing in a Drama Series — and an assortment of other accolades.

The Sopranos wasn’t the only critically acclaimed HBO series to feature Winter’s expertise, as he would go on to create Boardwalk Empire, a show that would win numerous awards, including several Golden Globes. Winter was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2013 for his work on The Wolf of Wall Street.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The Tulsa King Trailer Offers A Glimpse At The Drama And Action That Lies Ahead

There is still a little time before Tulsa King makes its debut on Paramount+, but the streaming platform has released a quick trailer giving prospective viewers a brief glimpse at the drama and action that lies ahead for Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi and the rest of the characters living in Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter’s version of the Oklahoma’s second-largest city:

The video, which shows Stallone’s character be unceremoniously exiled from New York City before planting his roots in Tulsa, offers up just enough information to get you excited for what’s to come when the show premieres in November.

Tulsa King premieres Sunday, November 13th on Paramount+. While you wait for the show to make its debut, now is the perfect time to check out some of the platform’s great original shows.