Tulsa King: An Updated Cast List For Taylor Sheridan’s New Crime Drama, Including Sylvester Stallone

Taylor Sheridan has been doing some impressive work since giving up acting and turning his focus to writing , with Mayor of Kingstown and Yellowstone among his bragging rights in the relatively short time he’s spent on the creative side of things. With the overwhelming popularity of the Dutton family saga, viewers are pretty excited to see what he’ll come up with next. And with the cast he’s compiled for Tulsa King, it sure looks like Paramount+ subscribers are in for something special when this crime drama premieres in November.

Movie icon Sylvester Stallone is making a rare appearance on the small screen , and he’ll be surrounded by some faces that are pretty familiar with crime series. Let’s take a look at the updated cast list for Tulsa King, starting with Sly himself:

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone is taking the New York mafia scene to Tulsa, Oklahoma, as Dwight “The General” Manfredi. After serving a 25-year prison sentence, Manfredi’s underboss relocates him out of New York to Tulsa, where he starts to recruit his own crew with the goal of sparking a new criminal empire.

The actor is best known for playing Rocky Balboa in the Rocky franchise, which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 1977, and as John Rambo in First Blood and its sequels, as well as a number of other action movies, including the Amazon Prime Video superhero flick Samaritan .

Max Casella

Fans of the crime genre should recognize Max Casella, as he takes the role of the ambitious criminal Armand Truisi, whom Deadline reports will operate under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Casella is likely best known for his roles as Benny Fazio on The Sopranos and Leo D'Alessio on Boardwalk Empire, but he got his start in the early 1980s in roles that included Vinnie Delpino in Doogie Howser M.D.

He originated the role of Timon in the Broadway production of The Lion King and also played Marcellus Washburn in the revival of The Music Man. He’s appeared in movies including The Tinder Bar and Analyze This, and has had recurring roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ray Donovan, to name a few.

Domenick Lombardozzi

The head of the Invernizzi crime family, Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi, will be played by Domenick Lombardozzi, another actor with plenty of experience in the crime milieu. Like Max Casella, Lombardozzi was a major player in Boardwalk Empire as Ralph Capone, and is also well-known as Fat Tony Salerno in The Irishman. Other notable roles include Herc from The Wire, Nicky Zero in A Bronx Tale, Dom on Entourage and Ray Zancanelli in Breakout Kings. He also had a guest spot in an episode of Yellowstone.

Vincent Piazza

Rounding out a Boardwalk Empire trio is Vincent Piazza, who played Lucky Luciano in the HBO drama. In Tulsa King, he will play Chickie’s henchman Vince Antonacci. Piazza also appeared on a few episodes of The Sopranos and recurred as Tony on Rescue Me. More recently, he appeared in the Fox drama The Passage and the 2020 survival thriller Centigrade.

Jay Will

Jay Will has joined the cast of Tulsa King as quick-witted, eagle-eyed college graduate Tyson. Deadline reports this character acts tougher than he actually is. Will is a 2021 Julliard graduate whose 2022 roles included a guest appearance on the Paramount+ series Evil this year, and recurring as James on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

A.C. Peterson

A.C. Peterson will play another member of the Invernizzi family — Pete, aka “The Rock” Invernizzi, who is Chickie’s ailing father, per Deadline . Peterson has nearly 200 credits in a career that spans decades. He recently recurred as Zeta-Rho in The CW’s Superman & Lois. Other movies and TV series he’s appeared in include Schitt’s Creek, The X-Files, Molly’s Game and Smallville.

Andrea Savage

Andrea Savage joins the Tulsa King cast as Stacy Beale, who, like The General, has moved to Oklahoma from New York. She’s an ATF agent who worked in anti-terrorism before her post dealing with Oklahoma militia groups, Deadline reports. Savage created and starred in truTV’s I’m Sorry and is also known for her roles as Dr. Stacy on A Million Little Things, Laura Montez on Veep and Helen Basch on Episodes, among others.

Martin Starr

Martin Starr started as a child actor on Freaks and Geeks and can now be found in films like the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man blockbusters and TV series including Silicon Valley and the upcoming Party Down revival. In Tulsa King, he will play Bodhi, who Deadline describes as a “blissed-out proprietor of the Higher Plane Marijuana Dispensary.” Starr recently appeared with Sylvester Stallone in the Amazon Prime Video movie Samaritan.

Garrett Hedlund

Garrett Hedlund is set to appear in Tulsa King as Oklahoma native Mitch Keller, a former bull-rider who was forced to retire after he sustained injuries that led to an addiction, Variety reports. Hedlund is known for appearing in movies including Friday Night Lights and Country Strong with Tim McGraw. He starred in Tron: Legacy and had main roles in HBO’s Mosaic, Prime Video’s Modern Love and the podcast Strawberry Spring , adapted from a Stephen King short story .

Dana Delany (Margaret)

Emmy Award-winning actress Dana Delany will also be among the series regulars come November, playing Margaret, who Deadline describes as “an affluent and influential equestrian and owner of a sprawling horse farm and animal preserve.” She is a formidable presence and a trustee of the Annie Oakley Society. Delany won two Emmys for her work on the ABC drama China Beach, and among her many TV roles, she is known for playing Katherine Mayfair on Desperate Housewives and voicing Lois Lane in Superman: The Animated Series. Her movie credits include Tombstone, Fly Away Home and many more.

Annabella Sciorra

Rounding out Tulsa King’s cast is another veteran of The Sopranos — Annabella Sciorra, who, per Deadline , will play The General’s younger sister Joanne, a Brooklyn resident. Sciorra received an Emmy nomination for her recurring role as Gloria Trillo on The Sopranos and is known for her work in movies including True Love, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle and The Cure, to name a few. More recently she’s had recurring on shows including Blue Bloods, New Amsterdam and Truth Be Told.