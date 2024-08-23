One TV Fan Just Went Off About All The Recent Cancellations, And I’ve Never Felt More Seen

A huge benefit of having access to the best streaming services is getting to watch a variety of trending shows and movies. However, you almost feel like not getting attached to a new streaming show as they seem to be getting canceled left and right . With a slew of streaming shows getting canceled in 2024 have been getting the ax on streaming services, one TV fan went off about it and I’ve never felt more seen.

It can be incredibly disappointing to be a fan of a show only for it not to see the light of day after one season. I’m not the only one crushed when one (or 20) streaming series goes away too soon, as one TV fan @444timelord went off about the recent cancellations:

the acolyte cancelled, my lady jane cancelled, shadow and bone cancelled, lockwood and co cancelled, fate winx saga cancelled, the great cancelled, the society cancelled, anne with an e, mindhunter, the alienist all cancelled… what is the point of watching anything anymore? :/

When looking at that long list of streaming shows getting the boot, I had no idea just how many we've had to say goodbye to. (To be sure, not all of those were in the super-recent past, but all were pretty surprising for fans, especially The Acolyte.) The X user continued to say it was pointless for them to watch streaming shows if they’re going to get canceled so fast and I have to agree.

For example, My Lady Jane got canceled after one season , despite its 92% Rotten Tomatoes score and big fan following, due in part to its viewership not immediately being large enough to earn a slot on Nielsen's Top 10 streaming rankings. Fans quickly petitioned to save the Amazon Prime series , but similar efforts were made for Emmy-worthy shows like The Great and Mindhunter without convincing their respective studios to renew them.

Out of all of the shows posted, the one I was personally the most disappointed to see end after three seasons was Anne with an E. Fans such as myself were devastated at Netflix’s surprise cancellation of the series as the Anne Shirley TV adaptation did a great job covering modern-day topics while still set in the late 19th century. Considering the show ended with Anne on the cusp of adulthood, it would have been nice to see her embark on a new chapter in her life. But, I guess we’ll have to learn it up for fan fiction or for hopes of a movie wrap-up to become a reality.

Good call for bringing up K-dramas, too. As mentioned, K-dramas often last just a season, but they’re made to be wrapped up by the last episode. Typically, a South Korean series can be 12-16 episodes that run for 45-60 minutes each. So while you know you have to say goodbye to a Kdrama series you get hooked on, at least you know each series has a beginning, middle, and no abrupt endings.

On the bright side, @444timelord made sure to give one show recommendation to fans that doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. One of the best TV shows of 2022 , Interview with a Vampire, will be getting renewed for a third season which is a real relief. With its powerful performances and its faithful adaptation of the book series, the AMC series needs to keep telling the gothic horror story that Anne Rice started.

