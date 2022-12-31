Two Popular Johnny Depp Movies Are Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

There’s a certain event that most Netflix subscription -holders dread, and it’s the moment that high-profile content is removed from the streaming service. While consumers know this is a given when it comes to the streamer’s non-original offerings, it can hurt nonetheless. As you can imagine, there are plenty of movies and TV shows that have left or are leaving in December 2022 . Among the casualties are two Johnny Depp movies that have proven to be popular with fans of the actor's work.

This weekend, Netflix is dropping two of the actor’s early 2000s movies. One is Chocolat, the 2000 romance starring him and Juliette Binoche. The other is Blow, which was released in 2001, and it sees the leading man starring alongside the talented Penélope Cruz. As of this writing, both productions are still available to watch on Netflix, though they certainly won’t be there for long.

The development may hit somewhat hard for Johnny Depp fans, though there is a spot of good news. One of his films is set to remain on the streamer, and it’s none other than the acclaimed 1997 crime drama Donnie Brasco. The movie, directed by Mike Newell, is believed by some to have given Johnny Depp one of his greatest roles . But as previously noted, fans may want to check out the two flicks that are about to leave the streamer.

Lasse Hallström’s Chocolat centers on a single mother (Juliette Binoche) who moves to a small French village with her daughter and opens up a chocolaterie. As time goes on, she begins to realize that her confections are causing significant change within her community. And all the while, she also strikes up a romantic relationship with a self-professed river-rat (Johnny Depp). The movie, which received generally positive reviews , is one of many notable romantic movies that have been streamable .

Blow , which was helmed by the late Ted Demme , is a very different kind of movie. It sees the Benny and Joon alum playing real-life drug trafficker George Jung and covers the kingpin’s rise and eventual fall within the trade. It’s received somewhat mixed reviews over the years, but fans have seemed to be drawn to Demme’s gritty tale.

While fans may be unhappy to see the movies leave Netflix, it’s likely that Johnny Depp himself isn’t dwelling on it (as he’s probably not even aware). The actor has also been busy in the aftermath of his long-standing legal drama with ex-wife Amber Heard . Earlier this year, Depp was in France filming Maïwenn’s La Favorite, in which he plays Louis XV . In addition, Depp is directing Modigliani, a movie about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, and Donnie Brasco alum Al Pacino is set to serve as a producer .

Those movies will more than likely be available to stream at some point in the future and, depending on how the rights are handled, they could end up on Netflix. And if that’s the case, then fans could eventually face another situation in which Johnny Depp content is removed. That’s just an assumption, of course. In the meantime, fans of the actor can check out Chocolat and Blow before they leave the mega streamer.