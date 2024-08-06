Two Rom-Coms Are Crushing On Netflix’s Top 10 List Right Now, And They’re Both Absolutely Worth Watching

We’re coming off a week when a new rom-com surprisingly beat Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on Netflix . That flick is none other than Find Me Falling, a rom-com with an unlikely premise: an old rocker (played by every mom’s favorite crush Harry Connick Jr) moves to a place where he had once fallen in love and accidentally ends up buying a home at a popular suicide spot. It’s topping the Netflix chart again in its second week, and this time another rom-com is also capping the Top 10.

While Find Me Falling managed to nab 16.1 million viewers in the past week after originally hitting the Netflix schedule on July 19. That’s very nearly more than 6 million viewers more than the latest Ghostbusters flick did this week, after it debuted on the streamer just a few scant days later on July 22. Despite its eye-catching logline, the rom-com is a pretty straightforward-yet-likable example of the genre, and it’s coming at a time when some of the best rom-coms are heading straight to Netflix and garnering a lot of eyeballs. It’s not the only example of the genre doing well.

In fact, the slightly more explicit r-rated Netflix movie Anyone But You just so happens to be rounding out Netflix’s Top 10 in that 10 slot right now as well. The Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney team-up got 3 million views this week, making it one of the Top 10 films in English. This one has had major staying power, as it hit Netflix all the way back at the end of April. With its fun cast and summer-y vibe, I'm guessing it will continue to do well for a while and I hope the Anyone But You sequel or other collab that’s been teased will pan out for the two.

Namely though, it’s wild that a rom-com is both kicking off and capping off the streamer’s Top 10 this week. It makes sense though given both are super palatable and primed for repeat viewing, with Anyone But You being silly and endearing and Find Me Falling being predictable yet full of local charm and oddball characters. If you haven't checked them out yet, Anyone But You is clearly the higher effort movie, but I'd argue both are giving vacation vibes in the best way and are worth a watch.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention a third romance is also charting in Netflix’s Top 10 worldwide list right now. Netflix’s other new original entry into the romance charts, A Family Affair, is still hanging in there at #7 after hitting the schedule on June 28. That one’s had a few weeks of staying power too. One thing to point out, though, is that two of the three of these rom-coms were Netflix-only releases and not movies to have a theatrical release.

The streamer is certainly becoming a destination for this type of content and we’ll have to wait and see if that continues into the fall – and Christmas movie season, when it will have big competition from Hallmark’s upcoming movies and more.

For now, as Portugal. The Man sings, it’s the summer of love. I think for Netflix, that line is holding very, very true.