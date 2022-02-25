Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors Before

Whenever a new Tyler Perry movie arrives – especially one featuring his most famous character, Mabel “Madea” Simmons – audiences are guaranteed to laugh, cry, and be incredibly entertained by the cast of outrageous (and sometimes grounded) characters. We’ve seen this in the likes of Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Meet the Browns, and A Madea Halloween, and it most recently with Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming, which centers on the tough-as-nails yet hilarious family matriarch as she prepares for her great-grandson’s college graduation.

After watching Tyler Perry's new Netflix movie, you might be wondering where you’ve seen everyone from the Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming cast before. And while those diehard Madea fans will recognize most of the faces, we’ve gone through all the actors and have highlighted some of their biggest accomplishments so far. There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s get started.

Tyler Perry (Mabel ‘Madea’ Simmons / Uncle Joe Simmons

Not only did Tyler Perry write, direct, and produce Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (like most of his film, TV, and stage productions), the multi-talented star also takes on the role of the film’s main character, Mabel “Madea” Simmons, the no-nonsense-yet-loving character. But that’s not all, as Perry once again brings Madea’s brother, Uncle Joe Simmons, to the screen once more.

One of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, Perry has carved out a nice legacy for himself, both as entertainment powerhouse and deeply committed philanthropist with a long history of giving back to those in need. Outside of his Madea movies, Perry has also shown up in Gone Girl, Alex Cross, Vice, and, most recently, Don’t Look Up.

Brendan O’Carroll (Aunt Agnes Brown)

Playing opposite of Madea in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming is Brendan O’Carroll, who brings with him his hilarious and socially awkward Aunt Agnes Brown character from his Irish sitcom Mrs. Brown’s Boys.

Although O’Carroll maybe isn’t so recognizable to American audiences, the talented and decorated comedian is a treasure of Ireland, having portrayed the Agnes Brown character in stage productions, TV shows, and feature-length films going back to the final years of the 20th century. Essentially, O’Carroll plays the Irish version of Tyler Perry’s character, foul mouth and all. Outside of that, O'Carroll has shown up on shows like Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere and The Security Men.

Cassi Davis-Patton (Aunt Bam)

A longtime staple of Tyler Perry’s various film, TV, and theatrical productions, Cassi Davis-Paton once again takes on the role of Aunt Bam in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming.

Dating back to 2006, Davis-Patton has portrayed the Aunt Bam character in over a dozen movies and stage plays. On top of that, she also played the lead role of Ella Payne on the long-running sitcom Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, which she followed up with The Paynes. But her career doesn’t start and stop with Tyler Perry productions, as Davis-Patton has popped up in School Daze, Love on Layaway, Chicago Hope, Kenan & Kel, and Married… with Children over the years.

David Mann (Leroy Brown)

Another long-time collaborator of Tyler Perry, David Mann brings his hilarious Leroy Brown character to the screen once more in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming.

Over the years, Mann has portrayed the Leroy Brown character in countless movies, shows, plays, and other programs that have received a great deal of praise. Mann is perhaps best remembered for his treatment of the character on the sitcom Meet the Browns, which came a couple of years after his brief run on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne. Mann is also currently the star of the sitcom Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living as well as The VeggieTales Show.

Tamela Mann (Cora Simmons)

Reprising the role of Cora Simmons, Madea’s daughter, in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming is Tamela Mann, who has been playing the character for over 20 years now.

Throughout her career, which includes film, TV, and stage work, Mann has played the Cora Simmons character over a dozen times in movies like Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Meet the Browns, and Madea’s Big Happy Family as well as shows like Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and plays that include I Can Do Bad All By Myself. And this is just when you include her work in Tyler Perry productions. Mann has also appeared in Sparkle, Kingdom Come, and The Manns.

Gabrielle Dennis (Laura)

Taking on the role of Mabel Simmons’ granddaughter Laura in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming is Gabrielle Dennis, who makes her debut in the franchise with the new Netflix movie.

Despite being one of the few members of the cast to not have worked with Tyler Perry in the past, Dennis has built up a tremendous body of work since she made her acting debut in the 1990 made-for-TV movie A Mom for Christmas. Over the years, Dennis has popped up on shows like Teen Summit, My Name Is Earl, The Game, Justified, Rosewood, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and The Upshaws. She also portrayed the late Whitney Houston in the 2018 BET miniseries The Bobby Brown Story.

Brandon Black (Tim)

Brandon Black shows up in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming as Tim, Madea’s great-grandson whose recent college graduation has brought everyone together for a celebration none will soon forget.

Throughout his career, which goes back to 2010, Black has appeared on a number of the most notable shows from the past couple of decades, including Dear White People, 13 Reasons Why, and Shameless. In addition to those programs, Black has also popped up on Insecure, Lethal Weapon, and The Fosters, as well as multiple short films, with more on the way.

Isha Blaaker (Davi)

Taking on the role of Davi, Tim’s best friend and college roommate (as well as Aunt Agnes’ cousin, and the reason she comes all the way from Ireland) in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming is Isha Blaaker.

Having only entered the world of professional acting a few years ago, Blaaker has made just a few appearances so far, but if he keeps getting roles like those on DNA, The Flight Attendant, and Red Riding Hoods, expect to see much more of the young actor following the release of Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming.

Candace Maxwell (Ellie)

All kinds of family members are making an appearance in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming, including the family matriarch’s granddaughter Ellie, played by the talented Candace Maxwell – who has been quite busy the past few years.

Throughout her career, which started with a small role as a dancer in the 2011 Footloose remake, Maxwell has appeared on shows like All the Queen’s Men, Katy Keene, Power, and Insatiable, as well as movies like Bodies, The Boss, and Bully Girls.

Geneva Maccarone (Sylvia)

Taking on the role of Sylvia, Laura’s best friend in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming is Geneva Maccarone, who has appeared in all three titles in Dick Wolf’s expansive One Chicago TV franchise, which has become the modern-day equivalent of the Dick Wolf Hat Trick.

In addition to her appearances on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D (on which she appeared as different characters in two episodes), Maccarone had made appearances in The Pages of My Heart, Everyone’s Best: Superfriends, Secrets in the Snow, Sacrifice, Tell Me a Story, and Terror Tales dating back to 2018. She is next set to appear in the upcoming series Complex.

Amani Atkinson (Richard)

Stepping in to take on the role of Richard, Laura’s ex-husband and Tim’s father, in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming is Amani Atkinson.

Over the course of his career, which goes back several years, Atkinson has appeared in multiple short films including One Small Thing, Virgin of the Mind, The Nightmare Pill, and several others, as well as TV shows like NCIS: Los Angeles, Stepford Sidechix, and Insecure. At some point in the near future, Atkinson is set to appear in the comedy-drama film BitterSweet.

Jennifer Gibney (Cathy Brown)

Brendan O’Carroll isn’t the only star from the expansive Mrs. Brown’s Boys film/TV franchise to be featured in the Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming cast, as series mainstay Jennifer Gibney will be reprising the role of Cathy Brown from the long-running sitcom.

The new Tyler Perry Netflix movie marks the first time the Irish actress has worked in the United States, but she brings with her a tremendous body of work. Over the years, Gibney in multiple titles in the Mrs. Brown franchise, including Mrs. Brown’s Boys The Original Series, All Around Mrs. Brown’s, and Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie. She has also popped up on the dance competition series Strictly Come Dancing, and drama like Some Mother’s Son and Prosperity.

Well, this wraps up the major players featured on the Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming cast.