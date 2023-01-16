Viral Blooper Of HIMYM's Neil Patrick Harris Accidentally Grazing Cobie Smulders’ Boob While Filming Is Running Around, And His Timing Is Priceless

While Neil Patrick Harris makes headlines a lot these days for being an awesome gay dad who takes his kids to Disney World and on other fun adventures, for a lengthy period of time he was more known for playing Barney Stinson on CBS’ hit comedy How I Met Your Mother. It was no secret that Barney would not let anything get in the way of him chasing tail, but now a funny blooper is running around from filming the series and it’s a case of priceless timing.

It wasn’t uncommon for NPH’s character Barney to sit next to Cobie Smulders’ Robin when the gang was hanging out at MacLaren’s Pub during episodes of the show. In one scene from later in the series (Robin and Barney were dating later in the show), the two had a discussion in a booth about playing video games naked. The characters mutually consented to said activity, and then Harris reached back to help Smulders out of the booth and accidentally grabbed her chest instead, leading to laughter from the rest of the cast.

Thanks to FB Reels it’s running around again, but you can see an original look at one of How I Met Your Mother's big behind-the-scenes moments, below.

This sort of incident may not always be funny, but given the accidental context --he's reaching for her hand -- and what the characters were talking about just prior, it led to a lot of giggles, here. It’s clear this was a blooper, though the timing couldn’t have been any funnier given the context of the dialogue the two actors were attempting to get through to wrap the episode. Even Smulders seemed amused by what accidentally transpired, making a face at the camera as if to say, “what just happened?!"

I love when moments from the making of TV shows go viral because they give fans a little insight into how long days of filming can be. The actors do the same bits of dialogue over and over in order to capture the right camera angles and the right cadences and sometimes goofy stuff ends up happening. Recently another BTS blooper from the making of Friends also ran around. In that one, Aniston took a real phone call during a Friends scene, and it led to another amusing moment.

As for Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders, the two have left their HIMYM days behind, but they are probably still filming some classic bloopers on occasion. NPH has an exciting Doctor Who episode coming up and Smulders is still doing a ton of work for Marvel, including upcoming gigs in Secret Invasion and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Should the two cross paths onscreen again, there will likely be no accidental groping… but one can hope there would still be a lot of laughter. But the bloopers should certainly live on as Hulu is set to premiere the second season of the classic sitcom's sequel, How I Met Your Father. Let the accidental errant moment continue when episodes of that series hit the TV schedule for those with a Hulu subscription on Tuesday, January 24.