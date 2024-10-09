How To Watch Abbott Elementary Season 4 Online And Stream The Golden Globe-Winning Comedy For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Abbott Elementary Season 4 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Wednesday, October 9 at 9pm ET / PT (US, CA) Channel: ABC Live US Stream: watch with a Sling TV Blue subscription or a FuboTV 7-day free trial or Hulu + Live TV International Stream: Disney Plus (CA, UK, AU) Watch anywhere: Stream with NordVPN

Watch Abbott Elementary Season 4: Synopsis

We can’t wait to get schooled as Abbott Elementary returns for a packed new season. The mockumentary is fast becoming a comedy classic, with Quinta Brunson’s joyous, award-winning sitcom scoring top marks across the board: taking home multiple Emmys, NAACP awards, and Golden Globes since its debut. Now viewers have even-more heartfelt hijinks (and incredible guest stars) to look forward to as a new term gets underway. Scroll below for how to watch Abbott Elementary Season 4 online and watch every episode from anywhere.

Last season found Janine (Brunson) working at the district to affect change at Abbott from the inside. While she was able to initiate a brilliant new library scheme, she got cold feet when offered a permanent position and fled back to the school and her favorite people – no nonsense Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), sixth-grade teacher Jacob (Chris Perfetti), and Janine’s “will they, won’t they?” love interest Greggory Eddy (Tyler James Williams), who, despite both sharing a mutual affection, have so far refrained from coupling up.

But finally, following Janine’s appropriately out of control End of Year party, she and Greggory relented and shared a passionate smooch. *Squeal*. That’s bound to get tongues wagging at work – especially gossip mill Ava (Janelle James), the school’s hilariously unprincipled principal.

Now our Abbott family is back together. And while plot details are largely under wraps, viewers might expect to see Janine and Gregory keep their fledgling relationship on the down-low. There could even be some lingering resentment from Janine’s former district colleagues, when they short change her after school programmes request with $50 to spend on class pets instead.

There’ll be plenty of guest stars, plus an insanely brilliant crossover episode that will, according to Brunson, “change television”. That’s right. Because the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are slated to feature on the show, including the degenerate schemers played by Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Danny DeVito respectively.

Tonally, these two series are pretty far apart, but we can’t wait to see how the narcissistic publicans of Paddy’s interact with the hard-working educators at Abbott. Perhaps Charlie will be hired by Ava to do “Charlie Work”: scrubbing the school down after an outbreak of ringworm in Jacob's class, or bludgeoning an escaped class pet with his trusty rat stick...

This huge 22-episode season is bound to be a hoot, so keep on reading to discover everything to know about how to watch Abbott Elementary Season 4 online, and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Abbott Elementary Season 4 online in the US

(Image credit: ABC)

The Golden Globe-winning comedy is back! US viewers can watch Abbott Elementary Season 4 beginning from Wednesday, October 9 at 9.30pm ET/PT, with episodes airing weekly on ABC. You can also stream it the day after with a Hulu subscription, which start from $7.99 a month if you opt for its Ad-Support plan.

There are 22 episodes this time round, expected to air weekly every Wednesday. However, viewers should anticipate a few mid-season breaks, for example, around December. We’ve provided a provisional release schedule below, which we’ll update if we learn of any alterations to the anticipated weekly broadcast pattern.

Don’t have cable? There are plenty of ways to watch Abbott Elementary Season 4 online. FuboTV is an excellent cable replacement, whose entry-level Pro Plan provides a lineup of over 200 channels for $79.99 a month (after the introductory rate of $59.99 for your first month). And new subscribers won’t pay anything for their first week thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

A more affordable option is available with a Sling TV subscription. You’ll need to select its Sling Blue plan, which is currently only $22.50 for your first month (and $45 a month thereafter).

ABC also comes as a part of the Hulu + Live TV package, starting from $76.99 a month. Though, as mentioned, if you only want to watch Abbott Elementary, Hulu's on-demand plan will suffice. Hulu plans start from only $7.99 a month if you don't mind ads, or $14.99 a month to go commercial-free. If you haven't used Hulu before, you can also give it a try for nothing with its 30-day free trial. New episodes of Abbott Elementary are made available a day after their ABC broadcast, from Thursday morning each week.

Of course, you also have the option of the Disney Plus bundle, starting from $9.99 a month.

How to watch Abbott Elementary online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and want to stream Abbott Elementary on a streaming service, just as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

How to watch Abbott Elementary Season 4 online in Canada

(Image credit: Global TV)

Canadians are in luck! Season 4 episodes of Abbot Elementary will air weekly on Global TV from Wednesday, October 9 at 9.30pm ET/PT – following the exact same release schedule as in the US.

If you're done with cable, don’t fret. New episodes will be added to Disney Plus less than a day after their initial broadcast, being made available to stream every Thursday morning. You can grab a Disney Plus subscription from CA$7.99 a month for the ad-supported plan, or pay CA$11.99 a month / CA$119.99 per year to lose the ads.

How to watch Abbott Elementary Season 4 online in the UK

(Image credit: Disney+)

Disney Plus is the exclusive home of Quinta Brunson’s beloved hit sitcom in the UK. However, there’s typically a three month delay between the show’s US debut and episodes arriving on the streamer across the pond. Given that timeline, we’d forecast that Abbott Elementary Season 4 will only be available to watch from December 2024 or January 2025 next year.

You can grab a Disney Plus plan from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £7.99 a month, or the £10.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

An American abroad trying to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

How to watch Abbott Elementary Season 4 online in Australia

Similar to the sitch detailed above, fans Down Under have a long wait before catching up with the latest antics at Abbott Elementary – roughly four months, if previous releases are any indication. That could mean a frustrating wait for fans, with a projected Disney Plus premiere around February 2025.

Disney Plus offers just a few subscription options in Australia. Go monthly for AU$13.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$17.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Trailer

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode Release Schedule

The below is a provisional schedule based on the broadcast information currently available. The show has historically taken a couple of two-to-three week breaks (one of them in December) during each season’s run. We’ll update our schedule to reflect these changes as soon as they become known to us.

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 1: Wednesday, October 9

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 2: Wednesday, October 16

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 3: Wednesday, October 23

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 4: Wednesday, October 30

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 5: Wednesday, November 6

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 6: Wednesday, November 13

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 7: Wednesday, November 20

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 8: Wednesday, November 27

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 9: Wednesday, December 4

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 10: Wednesday, December 11

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 11: Wednesday, December 18

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 12: Wednesday, December 25

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 13: Wednesday, January 1

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 14: Wednesday, January 8

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 15: Wednesday, January 15

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 16: Wednesday, January 22

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 17: Wednesday, January 29

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 18: Wednesday, February 5

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 19: Wednesday, February 12

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 20: Wednesday, February 19

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 21: Wednesday, February 26

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – Episode 22: Wednesday, March 5

Who is in the cast of Abbott Elementary Season 4? Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie Janelle James as Ava Coleman Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard Jerry Minor as Mr. Morton Nikea Gamby-Turner as Chanae Ben Onyx Dowdy as District HR Zack Fox as Tariq Matt Oberg as TBC Josh Seggara as Manny Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds