How To Watch Small Prophets Online And Stream All Episodes Of New Mackenzie Crook Comedy For Free From Anywhere
The magical meets the mundane in Detectorists writer's new show
How To Watch Small Prophets Online
Premiered: Monday, February 9
Free Stream: Stream all episodes on BBC iPlayer now (UK)
Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Most will know Mackenzie Crook as The Office’s assistant (to the) regional manager Gareth, but those who caught the sublime Detectorists will have seen just what he’s capable of as a writer, with the gentle comedy both hilarious and comforting in equal measure, the comedic equivalent of a sun-drenched picnic in the British countryside.
Crook returns with Small Prophets, adding a dose of magical realism to the formula as things get slightly supernatural in suburbia. Read on below as we explain how to watch Small Prophets online and for free and stream from anywhere with a VPN.
How to watch Small Prophets online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer
Small Prophets premiered on February 9. You can stream the full six-episode boxset now via BBC iPlayer.
Viewers who prefer to watch on linear TV can catch new episodes every Monday at 10pm GMT on BBC Two.
BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.
Overseas? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.
How to watch Small Prophets online from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Small Prophets online just as you would at home by using a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch Small Prophets as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step guide of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.
2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.
3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Small Prophets, head to BBC iPlayer.
Can I watch Small Prophets in the US, Canada or Australia?
There's currently no word on when Small Prophets might arrive internationally.
Mackenzie Crook's previous BBC comedy, Detectorists, streams on Acorn TV in North America and BritBox in Australia, so it might be worth keeping an eye on those services.
A UK citizen trying to access your free stream? Use a VPN to port yourself back home.
Small Prophets: Preview
Crook brings one of Detectorists best supporting cast members, Pearce Quigley, along for the ride here, playing Michael Sleep, a man still struggling with the disappearance of his girlfriend seven years earlier. Following a tip off from his elderly father (Michael Palin, making a triumphant return to TV comedy), Michael turns to alchemy, retreating to his garden shed to whip up a brew that creates magical creatures that share prophesies he hopes will help him find answers.
Swapping the Essex countryside for suburban Manchester, Crook is once again seeking out the delightful in the mundane as Michael is joined on his quest by colleague Kacey (Lauren Patel), while dodging his unpopular boss Gordon (Crook) and nosy neighbours Bev (Sophie Willan) and Clive (Jon Pointing).
It all sounds a bit bonkers, but then so does a show about metal detecting enthusiasts who may or may not hear echoes of the past. Crook is a writer you put trust in, and judging by the glowing reviews, Small Prophets is another winner, with The Guardian calling the show a “pure, pure pleasure” while The Times called the show the loveliest British comedy since the creator’s previous work.
Paul Kaye and Kathryn Drysdale also star while Crook takes on additional duties as director across all six episodes. The full season is streaming now, so read on below for all you need to watch Small Prophets online from anywhere and for free on BBC iPlayer.
Small Prophets Trailer
Small Prophets Release Date & Episode Schedule
All six episodes of Small Prophets arrived on BBC iPlayer on February 9. Global release dates are TBC.
UK viewers can also watch episodes weekly on BBC Two at 10pm GMT on the following schedule:
- Episode 1: Monday, February 9
- Episode 2: Monday, February 16
- Episode 3: Monday, February 23
- Episode 4: Monday, March 2
- Episode 5: Monday, March 9
- Episode 6: Monday, March 16
Small Prophets Cast
- Pearce Quigley as Michael
- Mackenzie Crook as Gordon
- Michael Palin as Brian
- Paul Kaye as Roy
- Lauren Patel as Kacey
- Sophie Willan as Bev
- Jon Pointing as Clive
- Ed Kear as Brigham
- Charlotte Mills as Hilary
- Adam Wright as Elliot
- Shola Adewusi as Olive
- Howard Gossington as Bob
- Kathryn Drysdale as Bea
