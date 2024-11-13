How To Watch Bad Sisters Season 2 Online And Stream Sharon Horgan’s Acclaimed Black Comedy Series From Anywhere

How To Watch Bad Sisters Season 2 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Wednesday, November 13 New episodes: every Wednesday at 12.01am PT / 3.01am ET / 8.01am BST Stream: Get a 7-day free trial with Apple TV Plus Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Bad Sisters Season 2: Synopsis

The Garvey sisters’ bond is stronger than epoxy. But will Grace, Eva, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka maintain a united front when the Garda uncover a dead body that triggers a new investigation into the “accidental” death of Grace’s husband, John Paul? The show’s incredible cast and a few A-list additions unite for an intense new instalment of this BAFTA-winning series, and we detail below how to watch Bad Sisters Season 2 online for free with Apple TV Plus.

Starring and executive produced by Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Bad Sisters charted the blackly comic attempts of the Garvey sisters to snuff out their sister’s abusive husband (an exceptionally despicable Claes Bang) and bury any evidence of foul play. The show received near-universal acclaim, was nominated for dozens of awards, and was described as “brilliantly executed, seamlessly edited, extremely well-acted and darkly hilarious” by the Chicago Sun-Times.

It seemed to be case closed when JP’s death was judged death by misadventure, and neighbour Roger (Michael Smiley) and insurance investigator Matt (Daryl McCormack) helped to cover up the crime. So we’re surprised – but nonetheless delighted – to be reuniting with the Garveys in Dublin two years later. With John Paul long buried, the sisters have found a modicum of peace. And Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), on the brink of wedded bliss, is about to embrace the future with Ian (Owen McDonnell), a man of no apparent sociopathic bent.

But when the body of JP’s father George is dredged out of the water, the sisters find themselves under renewed scrutiny. What extreme measures will they be forced to take to keep their secret safe?

Joining the cast this season are acting legend Fiona Shaw and Thaddea Graham, plus returning players Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Barry Ward. Shaw will feature as Angelica, an old friend of Grace's, Roger’s sister, and described by Shaw as “a slightly religious, very odd bod.” Meanwhile, Garda officers Fergal (Ward) and DI Una Houlihan (Graham) are bringing the heat to their interrogation of the Garvey girls, convinced that they're part of a bigger cover-up.

Get ready for more twists, turns, and nail-biting drama, as we explain in the following guide how to watch Bad Sisters Season 2 online with Apple TV Plus and stream every episode where you are.

How to watch Bad Sisters Season 2 Online

(Image credit: Apple)

You can watch Bad Sisters Season 2 online with Apple TV Plus beginning from Wednesday, November 13. Two episodes will be released for streaming from the show’s debut, followed by one episode each week up until the series conclusion on Christmas Day, December 25!

An Apple TV Plus subscription costs $9.99/£8.99/AU$12.99 per month.

But if you're new to Apple TV+, you can try it first for free and also catch up with all other episodes with an Apple TV Plus free trial.

Yep, new subscribers can try Apple TV Plus with its 7 days free trial. It's also worth noting that if you've recently bought another Apple product (e.g. iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV) or intend to, you'll automatically be entitled to three free months of Apple TV Plus.

How to watch Bad Sisters Season 2 online from anywhere

If you're a on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Bad Sisters Season 2 online just as you would at home.

While services like Apple TV Plus may not be available globally, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, and make it look like you're accessing streaming services from home.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Bad Sisters Season 2 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Apple TV Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for US subscribers for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Bad Sisters, head to Apple TV Plus.

Bad Sisters Season 2 Trailer

Bad Sisters — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Bad Sisters Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

Bad Sisters Season 2 – Episode 1: Wednesday, November 13

Bad Sisters Season 2 – Episode 2: Wednesday, November 13

Bad Sisters Season 2 – Episode 3: Wednesday, November 20

Bad Sisters Season 2 – Episode 4: Wednesday, November 27

Bad Sisters Season 2 – Episode 5: Wednesday, December 4

Bad Sisters Season 2 – Episode 6: Wednesday, December 11

Bad Sisters Season 2 – Episode 7: Wednesday, December 18

Bad Sisters Season 2 – Episode 8: Wednesday, December 25

Bad Sisters Season 2 Cast

Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey

Anne-Marie Duff as Grace Williams

Eva Birthistle as Ursula Flynn

Sarah Greene as Bibi Garvey

Eve Hewson as Becka Garvey

Saise Quinn as Blánaid Williams

Yasmine Akram as Nora Garvey

Jonjo O'Neill as Donal Flynn

Fiona Shaw as Angelica

Daryl McCormack as Matthew "Matt" Claffin

Michael Smiley as Roger Muldoon

Owen McDonnell as Ian

Thaddea Graham as Una Houlihan

Barry Ward as Fergal Loftus

Peter Claffey as Callum

Deirdre Mullins as TBC

Lorcan Cranitch as TBC

Liz Fitzgibbon as TBC

Justine Mitchell as TBC

How can I watch Season 2 of Bad Sisters? Bad Sisters is an Apple TV Plus exclusive, so you’ll want to register to Apple TV Plus to catch the latest season of the show, with new episodes available from November 13. Membership costs $9.99/£8.99/AU$12.99 per month, and will provide access, not only to Season 2 of Bad Sisters, but dozens of other TV series and films, such as Ted Lasso, spy thriller Slow Horses, surreal drama Severance, and action comedy Wolfs, starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney.