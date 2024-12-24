How To Watch Call The Midwife Christmas Specials 2024 Online And For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Call The Midwife Christmas Specials 2024 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: December 25 / December 26 Broadcast Time: 8pm GMT / 7.30pm GMT Channel: BBC One Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Call The Midwife Christmas Specials 2024: Preview

The nuns of Nonnatus House are helping to deliver twins this year. That's right – we're getting two bonny, jolly festive episodes, courtesy of series creator Heidi Thomas. All of your favorite characters will be back to celebrate as the ‘60s draw to a close and good feeling fills the air – as well as the “Hong Kong Flu” epidemic. Our guide below will explain everything to know about how to watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2024 online and free from anywhere with BBC iPlayer.

Gifting viewers an unprecedented double helping of specials, there'll be twice as much drama and Christmas cheer as our midwives dispense charity and aid to bring relief to London’s poverty-stricken communities. There’s a full Yule schedule ahead for Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and Joyce Highland (Renee Bailey), and a few emotional reunions too as Nurse Trixie (Helen George) drops in from New York and the Buckles welcome Reggie (Daniel Laurie) home for the holidays.

There’s the buzz of major change too. Having recently witnessed the Apollo 11 moon landing, our beloved characters will step into Christmas 1969 and stand on the precipice of a new decade. There are mine pie competitions, a carol concert at which Nancy enjoys the attentions of a young admirer, and a traveling funfair that transforms dreary Poplar into a festive lollapalooza. Yet the nurses and nuns have all kinds of patients to tend to, while thousands of people are in danger of dying from the “Hong Kong Flu.”

Since debuting in 2012, Call the Midwife has put out a holiday special each year. The last one drew in 9 million viewers, so it’s fair to say it’s a staple of the Christmas TV schedule: as warming as mulled wine and as mandatory as a post-turkey food coma.

Catch this unprecedented duet of festive episodes with our following guide. It’ll tell you everything you need to know about how to watch Call the Midwife Christmas Specials 2024 online and free from anywhere.

How to watch Call the Midwife Christmas Specials 2024 online in the UK for free

Be transported back to London 1969 as Call the Midwife returns for a festive double-whammy. You can watch Call the Midwife Christmas Specials 2024 on BBC One, on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25 at 8pm GMT. That initial, hour-long episode will be followed by a second, airing the next day on Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day in the UK) at 7.30pm GMT.

If you no longer have cable, or would prefer to view the show on a mobile device, you can stream Call the Midwife Christmas Specials 2024 on BBC iPlayer live, or on-demand slightly after broadcast.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Call the Midwife Christmas Specials 2024 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Call the Midwife Christmas Specials 2024 online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Call the Midwife Christmas Specials 2024 online free in the US

Viewers in North America can watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2024 on Wednesday, December 25 at 8pm ET/PT, live on their local PBS station or online via the PBS website. However, unlike in the UK, it will air as one two-hour episode rather than two, one-hour-long episodes.

The Christmas 2024 special will be available online the same time as it airs live on PBS, and will remain accessible 100% free to stream via the website or PBS app until January 24, 2025. Viewers can access PBS on the following devices: Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android phones, iPhones, iPads, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and Android TV.

A Brit abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.

How to watch Call the Midwife Christmas Specials 2024 online in Canada

Festive fans of the UK period drama in Canada can also watch Call the Midwife Christmas Specials 2024 on December 25 at 8pm ET/PT, live on PBS or via the PBS website – at least, in those regions of the Great North where the service is available. Luckily, should you miss the initial broadcast, there will be repeat broadcasts over the following days.

Currently out of the country? Simply download a VPN to connect to BBC iPlayer or your regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.

How to watch Call the Midwife Christmas Specials 2024 online in Australia

While Aussies have to wait a few weeks longer, they will be able to stream Call the Midwife Christmas Specials 2024 from Thursday, January 9 with a BritBox subscription.

A monthly membership costs AU$9.99, while super fans of British telly can save money by getting an AU$99.99 annual sub. But, if you’ve never used the service, you can try its 7-day free trial first.

NB: If you’re away from home and want to connect to your preferred streaming service, purchase a VPN and watch Call the Midwife Christmas Specials 2024 online from wherever you happen to be.

Call The Midwife Christmas Specials 2024 Trailer

Preview: Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Call The Midwife Christmas Specials 2024 Episode Release Schedule

Call the Midwife Christmas Specials 2024: Episode 1 – Wednesday, December 25 (UK)

Call the Midwife Christmas Specials 2024: Episode 2 – Thursday, December 26 (UK)

Who Is In The Cast Of Call The Midwife Christmas Specials 2024?

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Helen George as Nurse Trixie Aylward

Laura Main as Nurse Shelagh Turner

Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Georgie Glen as Miss Millicent Higgins

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson

Megan Cusack as Nurse Nancy Corrigan

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

Renee Bailey as Nurse Joyce Highland

Natalie Quarry as Nurse Rosalind Clifford

April Rae Hoang as May Tang

Christopher Harper as Geoffrey Franklin

Vanessa Redgrave as Voice of Mature Jennifer Worth