How To Watch Couple to Throuple Online And Stream The Steamy Dating Show From Anywhere

How To Watch Couple To Throuple Online

Watch Couple to Throuple: Preview

This daring new TV series drops four couples considering polyamory on a remote resort, where they’ll mingle, date, and much, much more with a pool of fourteen open-minded singletons. This 10-episode reality dating show puts the adage “the more the merrier” under the microscope as our couples test the sexual waters to see if a ménage à trois is the way forward for them. Read on below for how to watch Couple to Throuple online from anywhere – and exclusively on Peacock in the US.

Find The Bachelor a little vanilla? Is Love Island too heteronormative for your tastes? Then Couple to Throuple could be your steamy TV tonic. While combining elements of both those hit shows, it diverges by exploring the highs and lows of a non-monogamous lifestyle as curious couples, gay and straight, explore the idea of introducing a third person into their relationship.

Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans is on hand to host, alongside sex and relationship guru Shamyra Howard. She’ll hope to steer couples like Dylan Bair and his wife Lauren and same-sex partners Ashmal Ali and Rehman Bhatti towards successful throupledom. But, although romantic trysts are par for the course, they’re bound to stir up strong feelings of jealousy, doubt, and insecurity as each couple’s emotional bond is put to the test.

Will their unions be strengthened, or shattered? Will they depart a well-adjusted triad, or hell, leave having formed an entire human pyramid? There’s only one way to find out. Follow our guide below, where we explain how to watch Couple to Throuple online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Couple to Throuple online in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal )

Couple to Throuple will debut exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, February 8 in the US. There are 10 episodes in total. And, rather fittingly, they’ll be released in weekly batches of three, with the exception of the series finale, which is due to be uploaded on February 29.

You'll require a Peacock subscription, which costs $5.99 a month. Or, if you're happy to pay more to avoid commercials, Premium Plus is $11.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 by going for an annual plan on either tier.

Peacock shows are available to stream via your web browser, iOS and Android smartphone apps and a wide variety of other streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Google TV, PS 4 and 5, Roku, VIZIO, Xbox, Xumo, Meta VR, and selected Smart TVs.

As well as Couple to Throuple and other reality TV hits like Love Island All Stars, The Traitors UK, Vanderpump Rules and Temptation Island, Peacock has a huge catalog of NBC dramas from the past and present like The Blacklist, Law & Order and Yellowstone, comedies like 30 Rock and The Office, and so much more.

How to watch Couple to Throuple from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch Couple to Throuple just like you would at home.

While Peacock blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing anywhere in the world can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and watch Couple to Throuple on Peacock just as if you were back in your home country.

Watch Couple to Throuple as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Peacock, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the US or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your streaming service and stream like you were in your home country

How to watch Couple to Throuple online in the UK

UK fans of TV dating shows can get their fix of Couple to Throuple from Friday, February 9. New episodes will be added weekly to reality TV streamer Hayu, available simultaneous with their US release.

Subscriptions start at £4.99 a month, or you can opt to save 25% month-on-month with the £43.99 annual plan. Plus, new subscribers can capitalize on the platform’s 7-day free trial and avoid paying anything until the trial ends.

US citizens vacationing in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and watch Couple to Throuple on Peacock just as you normally would.

Can I watch Couple to Throuple elsewhere in Australia and Canada?

Although Hayu has bagged the rights to Couple to Throuple, it’s not clear yet whether that includes its Canadian or Australian platforms. As soon as we know whether the show will be a part of those content libraries, we’ll update our streaming info here.

A membership currently costs from CA$6.99 a month in the Great North or AU$6.99 Down Under. But in both territories, viewers who haven’t previously subscribed can enjoy a 7-day free trial without paying a thing.

US citizens on vacation can subscribe to a VPN and join a US based server to watch Couple to Throuple on Peacock.

Couple to Throuple Trailer

Couple to Throuple Cast

The Couples:

Ashmal Ali and Rehman Bhatti

Brittne Babe and Sean Williams

Corey Potter and Wilder Bunk

Lauren Bair and Dylan Bair

The Singletons:

Sanu Stevens

Darrien Seqqoya

Jess Olson

Denyse Davis

Peach (Dejha Blackmon)

Becca Calb

Mia Pheonix

Sadie Clark

Lina Chang

Chris Fenlon

Jonathan Intriago

Francis Ford Jr.

Frank Edward

Couple to Throuple Episode Guide

Episodes will drop in weekly batches of three every Thursday, with the finale airing independently on February 29.