How To Watch The Bachelor Season 28 Online And Stream All New Episodes From Anywhere

Joey Graziadei’s quest for amore continues as the tennis pro takes the lead in the new season of The Bachelor. After falling hard for bachelorette Charity Lawson but ultimately being rejected, Graziadei returns even more determined to find his “forever person.” And with host Jesse Palmer by his side, expect tons more giddy romance, jaw-dropping surprises, and heartbreaking drama, as we explain below how to watch The Bachelor Season 28 online from anywhere.

The path of true love hasn’t run smooth for Graziadei. Despite the smoldering Hawaii resident forging a deep bond with Lawson in Season 20 of The Bachelorette, he took second place in matters of the heart when Lawson handed her final rose to Dotun Olubeko instead.

With his dreamy dark features and thoughtful, compassionate personality, Graziadei is 100% hubby material. So there should be plenty of fireworks between him and the 32 incredible women – the most ever on the show so far – vying for his hand in marriage. They include sisters Allison and Lauren Hollinger, Miami Dolphins' cheerleader Samantha Washington, and fellow Hawaii citizen Lea Cayanan.

Cayanan, as Bachelor Nation fans might remember, received a mysterious envelope in The Bachelorette finale that Palmer told her would “absolutely change everything.” Might this provide the account manager from Waipahu with some amorous advantage? You'll have to wait until the premiere episode to find out.

Catch every swoon-worthy moment with our guide below, which explains how to watch The Bachelor Season 28 online from anywhere.

The Bachelor Season 28 premieres on Monday, January 22 at 8pm ET / PT on ABC. There will be 10 episodes in total, with one released per week up until the finale on March 25.

Long since cut the cord? You’ll find new episodes added to ABC’s catch-up service a day after its initial broadcast. No cable log-in details are necessary, and episodes will be available for FREE a whole week after they’ve aired.

As detailed below, a select few over-the-top streaming services also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand:

FuboTV is an ideal cable-replacement service. Not only does it provide ABC so that you can watch episodes of The Bachelor live as they air, but it's got one of the largest and most varied selection of channels – including FOX, ESPN, NBC, FX, MTV and Bravo.

It's a comprehensive cable replacement, and Fubo's entry-level Pro plan packed has over 140 channels available for a very reasonable $79.99 a month – and that’s only once you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal.

Alternatively, Hulu provides multiple ways to stream The Bachelor. If you want to catch the hit dating TV show live, then ABC is available with the Hulu with Live TV package at $76.99 a month. Another, cheaper option is the standard Hulu plan. If you don’t mind waiting up to 24 hours, you could stream new episodes live from as little as $7.99 a month. Plus, new subscribers are entitled to the plan’s 30-day free trial.

And if you’re looking to save even more money, then Disney Plus bundle options offer a variety of plans. For example, the ad-supported Trio Basic plan gifts you with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for just $14.99 a month – that’s a saving of 44% against the total cost of subscribing to each platform individually.

Joey Graziadei is back looking for love. Stream every episode of The Bachelor Season 28 in Canada on Citytv, beginning Monday, January 22 at 8pm ET/PT. Episodes air simultaneous with their US release.

If you missed the liner broadcast, episodes are available to stream free through Citytv’s online platform, and less than 24 hours after they air. However, you’ll need to enter your TV provider details to do so.

Additionally, cord-cutters can enjoy Citytv Plus content through the Amazon Prime channel of the same name. It’s free to new subscribers for the first 30 days, and then CA$4.99 a month on top of the CA$9.99 Amazon Prime membership cost.

Unfortunately, The Bachelor isn’t currently available to stream on Hayu like it has been in the past, and it doesn’t currently have a home on any other streamer. Should this change, we’ll be sure to update you here.

The US version of The Bachelor isn’t currently available to enjoy Down Under, with only a smattering of old seasons available online. That could be because Australia has its own version of the show. Airing on Network 10, it’s most recently season has seen a whopping THREE singletons try to find their forever person.

