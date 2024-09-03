How To Watch Dark Side Of Reality TV Online From Anywhere

How To Watch Dark Side Of Reality TV Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Tuesday, September 3 at 9pm ET/PT New episodes: weekly every Tuesday Channel: VICE US Stream: watch live with a Sling TV subscription or a FuboTV 7-day free trial Watch anywhere: Stream with NordVPN

Watch Dark Side Of Reality TV: Preview

Burn unit get ready because Dark Side of Reality TV is going to be more scorching than an episode of Love Island: Aftersun. Featuring candid interviews from the cast and crew of shows like the Real Housewives franchise, this 10-part VICE docuseries will delve into the controversies and untold stories behind the most popular reality series, exposing the shocking moments that didn’t make the edit. Below we explain how to watch Dark Side of Reality TV online and from anywhere.

It’s the latest entry in the popular Dark Side franchise from VICE, which has previously gone beyond the manufactured veneer of mass entertainment in the world of sport (Dark Side of the Ring), comedy, and popular culture (Dark Side of the ‘90s) to expose its more problematic and plain outrageous aspects. With reality TV more prolific than ever, and echoing calls for a “reality reckoning” (one Love Is Blind cast member is suing Netflix over "inhumane working conditions") there’s never been a better time to air the genre’s dirty laundry.

Each episode will blow open the production dramas on a different reality TV show. Spanning the last two decades, they include extreme makeover series The Swan (2004), long-running CBS program Survivor (2000-2024), Joe Millionaire (2003), Toddlers & Tiaras (2009-2016), and the controversial Kid Nation (2007), as well as the reality TV behemoth that is Real Housewives.

Former presidential aide Omarosa Manigault Newman will be among those spilling the tea. She was labelled the “woman America loved to hate” after her portrayal as a villain on The Apprentice. She’s joined by plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, known for The Swan and Botched, and OG housewife Vicki Gunvalson, of Real Housewives of Orange Country fame, who testily declares in the series' trailer that she “will never forgive" TV network Bravo. But for what, exactly?

Discover all the jaw-dropping revelations when you watch Dark Side of Reality TV online. Just follow our guide below and stream every episode from anywhere.

Watch Dark Side Of Reality TV online in the US

(Image credit: Sling Tv)

US viewers can watch Dark Side of Reality TV on VICE when it debuts on Tuesday, September 3. Episodes air at 9pm ET/PT and new instalments will be broadcast weekly.

If you’ve cut the cord, you can stream the show with a great value Sling TV subscription. The VICE channel is included on both Sling Blue and Sling Orange plans. If you haven’t signed up previously, you’ll pay from $20 for your first month and get over 50% off. After that, unless you cancel, membership will be from $40 per month.

FuboTV is pricier cable replacement option, though very comprehensive. Its entry-level Pro Plan provides a lineup of well over 100 channels, at $79.99 a month after two months at a discounted $59.99 price. But, if you’re new to the service, you can test waters before paying anything thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

Overseas and not in the States right now? Use a VPN to access US services like Sling from anywhere and catch every episode of Dark Side of Reality TV by following the steps below.

How to watch Dark Side of Reality TV from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and want to stream Dark Side of Reality TV on a streaming service, just as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch Dark Side of Reality TV as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Sling TV. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Sling TV, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Dark Side of Reality TV, that could be Sling or FuboTV.

Can I watch Dark Side of Reality TV in the UK?

UK fans of VICE’s gritty documentaries are out of luck. Channel 4 has been the home of VICE content in the past, but these shows seem to have been removed for the time being. And there’s no indication that Dark Side of Reality TV will air in the UK anytime soon, either.

However, Americans abroad can download a VPN and still stream the show. This handy piece of software lets viewers access the services they already pay for back home, no matter where they are in the world.

Can I watch Dark Side of Reality TV online in Canada?

There’s no confirmed release date for this new VICE series in Canada, at least not yet. However, Crave is the home of fellow franchise offering Dark Side of Comedy and Dark Side of the Ring, so it’s possible that this reality TV expose will join them there in the coming months.

An American north of the border? Use a VPN to access US-services like Sling TV just like you would back home.

Can I watch Dark Side of Reality TV in Australia?

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch Dark Side of Reality TV online in Australia anytime soon. As soon as we have a release date, though, we’ll make sure to update it here.

In better news, SBS On Demand does host other VICE shows, and currently boasts every single episode of Dark Side of the Ring. Simply sign up and stream the entire series and more absolutely FREE.

Everything you need to know about Dark Side of Reality TV

The Dark Side of Reality TV Trailer

Dark Side of Reality TV (Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

Dark Side of Reality TV, Episode Schedule

Dark Side of Reality TV – Episode 1, “The Swan”: Tuesday, September 3

Dark Side of Reality TV – Episode 2, “Kid Nation”: Tuesday, September 10

Dark Side of Reality TV – Episode 3, “Joe Millionaire”: Tuesday, September 17

Dark Side of Reality TV – Episode 4, “Hell’s Kitchen”: Tuesday, September 24

Dark Side of Reality TV – Episode 5, “The Surreal Life”: Tuesday, October 1

Dark Side of Reality TV – Episode 6, “Extreme Makeover Home Edition”: Tuesday, October 8

Dark Side of Reality TV – Episode 7, “Survivor”: Tuesday, October 15

Dark Side of Reality TV – Episode 8, “Real Housewives”: Tuesday, October 22

Dark Side of Reality TV – Episode 9, “Toddlers & Tiaras”: Tuesday, October 29

Dark Side of Reality TV – Episode 10, “America’s Next Top Model”: Tuesday, November 5