How To Watch English Teacher Online And Stream Every Episode Of The New Comedy From Anywhere

How To Watch English Teacher Online

Watch English Teacher: Synopsis

This FX comedy drops gay teacher Evan into a Texas high school, where the increasingly politicised environment leaves staff watching their P’s and LGBTQ’s. Created, written by, and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez and executive produced by the minds behind What We Do in the Shadows, Portlandia, and Parks and Recreation, this new show looks to be the first must-see sitcom of the fall. Read our guide below for how to watch English Teacher online and free from anywhere.

Alvarez’s 8-part series provides a brilliant snap-shot of the culture wars as they play out in the sphere of public education. The eponymous teacher Evan is eager to make a difference in the lives of the students at Morrison-Hensley High – he clearly wants to be Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society – but neither the school, its Gen-Z pupils, or their parents make that easy. The kids cry wolf with pseudo-disabilities like “asymptomatic Tourette’s,” while staff like PE teacher Mark (Sean Patton) panic when asked to explain what "non-binary" means.

In this fraught atmosphere, Evan finds himself under investigation for kissing his now ex-boyfriend (Jordan Firstman) on school property. It’s just one instance of the tricky intersection between the personal, political, and professional that the show incisively explores. Principal Grant Moretti (Enrico Colantoni, Just Shoot Me!) lets Evan keep his job, on the condition he refrains from dating faculty members. He agrees. But, gosh darn it, the arrival of new teacher Harry (Langston Kerman, Insecure) makes it very hard to keep his promise.

Praised by TIME as “the year’s best new sitcom” and also featuring Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant), Carmen Christopher (The Bear, The Curse), and Drag Race star Trixie Mattel, English Teacher promises a confident debut full of sharply-observed characters and hilarious situations.

Read on for our guide explaining how to watch English Teacher online and stream every episode from anywhere.

How to watch English Teacher online in the US

Get ready to get schooled! US viewers can watch English Teacher from Monday, September 2 at 10pm ET/PT, on the linear FX channel. The first two episodes will air back-to-back, and the remainder will go out one per week thereafter. See below for the full episode schedule.

If you're a cord cutter, there are tons of options available to watch English Teacher online. FuboTV is an excellent cable replacement. Its entry-level Pro Plan comes with a lineup of well over 100 channels ($59.99 a month for the first two months, then $79.99 per month). Even better, if you’re new to the service, you won’t pay anything for your first week thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

A more affordable option is to get a Sling TV subscription. You’ll need to select its Sling Blue plan, which is currently only $22.50 for your first month (and $45 a month thereafter).

Just want to watch English Teacher? A Hulu subscription might be the most cost-effective method. Hulu plans start from $7.99 a month if you don't mind ads, or $14.99 a month to go commercial-free. But if you haven't used Hulu before, you can also give it a try for nothing with its 30-day free trial. And new English Teacher episodes are available the same day as they air on FX.

If you're in the US and want even more from your streaming services, then going for the Disney Plus bundle could be a great plan. You can add Hulu and ESPN Plus to Disney Plus, meaning that you also get loads more original TV shows as well as a whole host of live sports.

Alternatively, Warner Bros. streaming service Max can now be purchased in combination with Hulu and Disney Plus too, with plans starting from $16.99 per month.

How to watch English Teacher from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and want to stream English Teacher on a streaming service, just as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch English Teacher as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Hulu or Disney Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Hulu, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for English Teacher, head to a service like Sling TV or Hulu.

How to watch English Teacher online in Canada

Our neighbors to the north are in luck. Canadian viewers with an FX subscription can watch English Teacher from Monday, September 2 at 10pm ET/PT.

Don’t have cable? You’ll find new instalments available on Disney Plus the very next day and every subsequent Tuesday. A subscription to Disney Plus costs from CA$7.99 a month for the ad-supported plan, or CA$11.99 a month / CA$119.99 per year without ads.

Can I watch English Teacher online in the UK?

The new FX comedy doesn’t have a release date in UK yet. As with a heap of other shows from FX/Hulu, like American Horror Story and Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, episodes of English Teacher will likely arrive on Disney Plus a few months after the show’s US debut.

The Disney Plus price starts from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £7.99 a month, or the £10.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

An American abroad trying to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

Can I watch English Teacher online in Australia?

As in the UK, there’s no word as to when English Teacher will arrive Down Under. Expect to see it pop up on Disney Plus around mid-October/early November, though, once it’s finished its linear FX run, where it should join fellow FX shows like The Old Man and Shōgun.

There are just a few subscription options to choose from in Australia. Go monthly for AU$13.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$17.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

English Teacher Episode Release Schedule

English Teacher – Episode 1, “Pilot”: Monday, September 2

English Teacher – Episode 2, “Powderpuff”: Monday, September 2

English Teacher – Episode 3, “Kayla Syndrome”: Monday, September 9

English Teacher – Episode 4, “School Safety”: Monday, September 16

English Teacher – Episode 5, “Field Trip”: Monday, September 23

English Teacher – Episode 6, “Linda”: Monday, September 30

English Teacher – Episode 7, “Convention”: Monday, October 7

English Teacher – Episode 8, “Birthday”: Monday, October 14

Who is in the cast of English Teacher? Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan Marquez

Stephanie Koenig as Gwen Sanders

Enrico Colantoni as Principal Grant Moretti

Sean Patton as Mark Hillridge

Carmen Christopher as Rick

Jordan Firstman as Malcolm

Langston Kerman as Harry

Savanna Gann as Becca

Sarah Kopkin as Tina

Emily Topper as Eileen

Matthew Smitley as Hartman

Michael Andrew Ajazi as Winston

Treylan Newton as Tray

Via Roz as Student

Yissendy Trinidad as Estela

How can I watch English Teacher online? US viewers can check out English Teacher, the new comedy-drama series, live from Monday, September 2 with linear channel FX, through an OTT provider like Sling TV, or on-demand with a Hulu sub. In Canada, Disney Plus is the show’s streaming home, and it’s likely to arrive on the Mouse House platform internationally (the UK, Australia, etc.) in the coming months. However, those traveling outside of the States won’t be able to stream English Teacher due to geo-restrictions. If this is you, simply download a VPN to connect to your usual platforms back home, no matter where you are in the world.