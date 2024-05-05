How To Watch Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Online And Live Stream Semi-Finals And Final From Anywhere

How To Watch Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Grand Final: Saturday, May 11 at 9pm CEST / 8pm BST / 3pm ET Semi-Finals: Tuesday, May 7 and Thursday, May 9 at at 9pm CEST / 8pm BST / 3pm ET Free live streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) | SBS (AU) US stream: Peacock TV (US) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Preview

12 months on from Loreen's remarkable win in Liverpool, the spectacle and sequins of the Eurovision Song Contest is back. Reigning champions Sweden play host this year, with artists from 37 countries – all the way from Albania to the United Kingdom – converging on the city of Malmö to see who will be crowned the 2024 Eurovision winner.

First up comes the two semi-finals, to whittle down the competing nations to just 26. We already know six of the finalists, as they comprise the so-called 'Big Five' (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and hosts Sweden, with 10 more making it through from each heat. They take place on Tuesday, May 7 and Thursday, May 9.

And then it's on to the Grand Final, to see who will win the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. With a lineage that includes Celine Dion's win back in 1988, Switzerland's entry is hotly tipped to be celebrating wildly come Saturday night. The Code by singer/rapper Nemo is the kind of catchy LGBTQIA+ anthem that should play well with juries and home voters alike.

But there will be some serious competition from the UK's Years & Years singer Olly Alexander, Croatia's wonderfully named Baby Lasagna, the Netherlands' YouTube sensation Joost Klein, and Italian diva Angelina Mango.

The truth is, though, that you never know with Eurovision. There may just be another Lordi or Conchita Wurst out there who wow the crowds at the semi-finals and take a groundswell of support into the Grand Final on Saturday, May 11.

What we can be certain of, is how you can watch Eurovision Song Contest live streams online, no matter where you are – including your best free options. Plus, you can keep reading for information on this year's favorites, host city and a full list of the 37 acts for 2024.

Watch Eurovision Song Contest 2024 online in the UK

As ever, the whole of the Eurovision Song Contest will be shown on free-to-air TV Channel BBC One. The final starts at 8pm BST on Saturday, May 11, but don't forget you can also tune into the two semi-final shows on May 7 and 9 at 8pm BST, too.

BBC One is a free-to-air channel, though you'll need a valid TV licence. You can also watch an online Eurovision live stream through BBC iPlayer across a number of devices, as well as being the place to watch on catch-up.

It's free to sign up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RJ). You should also have a valid TV licence.

The superbly sardonic Graham Norton will be the UK commentator for the Grand Final, with Scott Mills and Rylan covering the two semi-finals.

Away from the UK? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home...

How to watch Eurovision Song Contest from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Eurovision just as you would at home – there's no need to miss out on Graham Norton's withering commentary!

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Eurovision as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, NordVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just BBC iPlayer or SBS On Demand, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from just $3.69 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server located in the UK

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service – BBC iPlayer in this instance – and stream Eurovision like you were in your home country

How to watch Eurovision Song Contest in free Australia

Represented this year by duo Electric Fields, Aussies can watch all of the Eurovision action for free on SBS. You'll have a very early start of 5am AEST for both semi-final shows (Wednesday, May 8 and Friday, May 10) as well as the Grand Final on Sunday, May 12.

Note that Electric Fields will perform in the the first semi-final on Wednesday.

You can also watch live and on catch-up on the free SBS On Demand streaming service.

Happen to be out of the country and want to access your free home stream? Use a VPN to watch SBS On Demand from anywhere.

How to watch Eurovision Song Contest in the US

NBC owned streaming service Peacock will be broadcasting the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in the US, allowing Americans to take in the spectacle across all lives shows, including the two semi-finals on Tuesday, May 7 and Thursday, May 9, as well as the Grand Final on Saturday, May 11. All will air live at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Peacock subscriptions start from just $5.99 a month, with the option to go commercial free from $11.99 a month. You can also get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for the annual plan.

A Brit abroad in the States? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer for free from abroad.

Can I watch Eurovision in Canada?

Unfortunately, there is no official Eurovision Song Contest broadcaster north of the border in Canada.

However, Americans residing in Canada can always port themselves back home with a VPN to access their Peacock TV account.

Eurovision Song Contest 2024 FAQs

What Country Will Host Eurovision 2024?? Sweden's third city of Malmö will host Eurovision 2024, after Stockholm-born singer Loreen won for a second time in 2023 with her song Tattoo.

Which Country Is Most Likely To Win Eurovision 2024? The early odds suggest the Swiss entry, Nemo, is the favorite to win the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. The non-binary singer-cum-rapper is entering with a song called The Code, which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community. Switzerland won the first ever Eurovision in 1956, and was famously represented by Celine Dion in 1988. Croatia's Baby Lasagna, Italy's Angelina Mango and the Netherlands' Joost Klein are also expected to do well, while it wouldn't be a surprise if the UK's Olly Alexander and Ukraine representatives alyona alyona & Jerry Heil also scored high.

Is Eurovision 2024 Going To Be Streamed On YouTube? The official Eurovision website says that: "All live shows are also available to watch on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel (if available in your region)."

Will ABBA Perform At Eurovision 2024? It was hoped by many that the coincidence of Sweden hosting Eurovision 2024 and ABBA celebrating 50 years since their win for Waterloo, would prompt the popular act to perform. However, Benny Andersson from the group told the BBC last year: "No. No way. I don't want to. And if I don't want to, they [the other members] won't go. It's the same for all four of us – someone says, 'no', it's a no."

Eurovision 2024 Participating Artists And Countries

Semi-final 1

Australia: Electric Fields with One Milkali (One Blood)

Electric Fields with One Milkali (One Blood) Azerbaijan: FAHREE feat. Ilkin Dovlatov with Özünlə Apar

FAHREE feat. Ilkin Dovlatov with Özünlə Apar Croatia: Baby Lasagna with Rim Tim Tagi Dim

Baby Lasagna with Rim Tim Tagi Dim Cyprus: Silia Kapsis with Liar

Silia Kapsis with Liar Finland: Windows95man with No Rules!

Windows95man with No Rules! Iceland: Hera Björk with Scared of Heights

Hera Björk with Scared of Heights Ireland: Bambie Thug with Doomsday Blue

Bambie Thug with Doomsday Blue Lithuania: Silvester Belt with Luktelk

Silvester Belt with Luktelk Luxembourg: TALI with Fighter

TALI with Fighter Moldova: Natalia Barbu with In The Middle

Natalia Barbu with In The Middle Poland: LUNA with The Tower

LUNA with The Tower Portugal: iolanda with Grito

iolanda with Grito Serbia: TEYA DORA with RAMONDA

TEYA DORA with RAMONDA Slovenia: Raiven with Veronika

Raiven with Veronika Ukraine: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil with Teresa & Maria

Semi-final 2

Albania: BESA with TITAN

BESA with TITAN Armenia: LADANIVA with Jako

LADANIVA with Jako Austria: Kaleen with We Will Rave

Kaleen with We Will Rave Belgium: Mustii with Before the Party's Over

Mustii with Before the Party's Over Czechia: Aiko with Pedestal

Aiko with Pedestal Denmark: SABA with SAND

SABA with SAND Estonia: 5MIINUST x Puuluup with (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi

5MIINUST x Puuluup with (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi Georgia: Nutsa Buzaladze with Firefighter

Nutsa Buzaladze with Firefighter Greece: Marina Satti with ZARI

Marina Satti with ZARI Israel: Eden Golan with Hurricane

Eden Golan with Hurricane Latvia: Dons with Hollow

Dons with Hollow Malta: Sarah Bonnici with Loop

Sarah Bonnici with Loop Netherlands: Joost Klein with Europapa

Joost Klein with Europapa Norway: Gåte with Ulveham

Gåte with Ulveham San Marino: MEGARA with 11:11

MEGARA with 11:11 Switzerland: Nemo with The Code

Grand Final