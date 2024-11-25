How To Watch Get Millie Black Online And Stream Every Episode Of The Crime Thriller From Anywhere

How To Watch Get Millie Black Online

Watch Get Millie Black: Synopsis

Tamara Lawrance (Mr Loverman, Time) is a former detective working missing persons cases in Kingston in this gritty crime drama, a co-production between Channel 4 and HBO. Think Mare of Easttown, but with a uniquely Jamaican milieu. It’s also the TV debut of Booker Prize-winning author Marlon James and full of compelling performances. Don’t miss a single thrilling moment with our guide below, which explains how to watch Get Millie Black online from anywhere with a VPN.

Turn down the lights and prepare to brood. Scripted by acclaimed novelist James (A Brief History of Seven Killings), Get Millie Black finds the titular detective outed from her job at Scotland Yard and relocating to her native Jamaica after learning that her mother has died. Haunted by memories of her brother Orville, she works on missing persons cases as part of the Jamaican Police Force. And when a nurse arrives at the precinct to report a teenager named Janet AWOL, what eventually transpires turns Millie’s life, and that of partner Curtis (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr.), upside down.

All kinds of ghosts are waiting for Millie back home. Hibiscus (Chyna McQueen), the sister she never knew she had, is a Gully Queen seeking refuge with other LGBTQ outcasts in the capital’s waterways. There’s the spectre of guilt, the shadow of her abusive mother. And the meddling of Luke Holborn (Joe Dempsie, Game of Thrones) – a British detective whose arrival threatens to jeopardize her own investigation.

Boasting an electric cast, an incredible script, and directed by the likes of Tanya Hamilton (FX series Snowfall, the award-winning Night Catches Us), there’s little doubt that Get Millie Black will provide prestige HBO-quality entertainment while simultaneously offering a fresh take on the police procedural. Collider, for one, has hailed the show as “an intense watch and a rare look at the societal tensions in Jamaica’s underworld.”

You can find a range of viewing options with the following guide, which breaks down how to watch Get Millie Black online from anywhere – though exclusively on Max in the US.

Watch Get Millie Black online in the US

A co-production between HBO and Channel 4, US viewers can watch Get Millie Black from Monday, November 25. HBO will broadcast the show every week at 9pm ET/PT, with the finale on December 23. Episodes will also debut on cord-cutting service Max for those who no longer use cable.

A Max subscription is available from only $9.99 a month. There are a number of membership options too, so if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you can opt for the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streaming too at $20.99 a month.

Alternatively, save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively).

You can also now get Max as a part of a Disney Plus bundle, with prices starting from $16.99 a month.

How to watch Get Black Millie from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Get Millie Black online just as you would at home.

While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Get Millie Black online in Canada

In Canada, the brooding new HBO drama will be available on Crave. New episodes of Get Millie Black will land on Monday, November 25 – the very same day as their US release. And, if you’ve never been a member, you can go ahead and enjoy the streaming platform’s 7-day free trial.

Customers have a choice of three plans to subscribe to. Basic is Crave’s cheapest plan at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.

Can I watch Get Millie Black online free in the UK?

The UK release of this Channel 4/HBO co-production has been stalled. However, it has been announced that the 5-part series will air on Channel 4 at some point in 2025.

Channel 4 is an on-demand platform and 100% free to stream You can access the service via your desktop and through a number of devices using the Channel 4 app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like Max while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.



How to watch Get Millie Black online in Australia

The Jamaican-set crime drama will be available on Binge Down Under. Australian viewers can watch Get Millie Black from Tuesday, November 26 with new episodes coming weekly at the same time.

New subscribers can give Binge a complimentary test run thanks to its 7-day free trial. But when this promo offer ends, an entry-level subscription will cost AU$10 a month. Alternatively, you can watch the HBO show every Tuesday at 8.30pm AEDT on the Showcase channel with Foxtel, and live or on-demand with Foxtel Now.

Get Millie Black Trailer

Who Is The Cast Of Get Millie Black?

Tamara Lawrance as Millie-Jean Black

Joe Dempsie as Luke Holborn

Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Curtis

Chyna McQueen as Hibiscus

Nestor Aaron Absera as Corsica

Shernet Swearine as Janet Fenton

Peter Thwaites as Freddie Summerville

Paul Issa as Leddick Summerville

Get Millie Black Episode Release Schedule

Get Millie Black – Episode 1: Monday, November 25

Get Millie Black – Episode 2: Monday, December 2

Get Millie Black – Episode 3: Monday, December 9

Get Millie Black – Episode 4: Monday, December 16

Get Millie Black – Episode 5: Monday, December 23

What Can We Expect From Get Millie Black? As per the Warner Bros. Discovery press release: “Ex-Scotland Yard detective Millie-Jean Black returns to Kingston to work missing persons cases, soon finding herself on a quest to save a sibling who won’t be saved, to find a child who can’t be found, to solve a case that will blow her world apart and prove almost as tough to crack as Millie Black.”