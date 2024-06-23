How To Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 - Stream For Free With Last Chance Max Trial

How To Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2

Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2: Synopsis

House of the Dragon made its triumphant return last week, with a gruesome conclusion that upped the show’s emotional ante and looks certain to tip Westeros over into violent conflict. War is most definitely coming. Read our guide below for how to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 episode 2 online – and free on Max when you register before Sunday, June 23.

*Warning: Season 2 episode 1 spoilers ahead*

The desire for power and revenge continues to drive the Targaryens to greater depravities. Rhaenyra, the usurped heir of the Seven Kingdoms, urged restraint before embarking on a war with her enemies the Greens and their illegitimate figurehead, King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). Yet following the tragic death of her secondborn child at the hands of Prince Aemond’s dragon Vhagar, she called for blood. And Blood and Cheese answered.

The catalyst for further horrors, premiere episode “A Son for a Son” saw Daemon (Matt Smith) bribe a rat catcher and a City Watch guard (“Blood” and “Cheese”) to avenge Lucerys and slay Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell). Nervously prowling the royal quarters, but with Aemond nowhere to be found, they stumbled upon Queen Haelena (Phia Saban) and her sleeping son Jaehaerys, the six-year-old heir to the Iron Throne. A bloodcurdling turn of events followed which, although less graphic than in George R. R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, remained deeply unpleasant to watch.

Don't expect any more equivocating now that innocent blood has been spilt by both Team Black and Team Green. Episode 2 will see the “Dance of the Dragons” go off spectacularly as King Aegon calls for war: sending huge armies into battle flanked by hulking dragons, and leaving the heads of Rhaenyra’s supporters rolling around the Red Keep.

Directed by Claire Kilner (Fallout), episode 2 boasts the series' longest runtime so far at 79 minutes. And fans should be thrilled for what’s to come. Not only has House of the Dragon Season 2 garnered a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s got the stamp of approval of Martin himself. Writing about first viewing the first two episodes on his blog, he describes them as “Just great. […]. Powerful, emotional, gut-wrenching, heart rending. Just the sort of thing I like.”

Psyched for the Targaryen civil war to begin? Our guide will explain everything about how to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 episode 2 online, and for free from anywhere in the world.

Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 episode 2 online for free in the US

The Team Black v Team Green smackdown begins. You can watch House of the Dragon Season 2 episode 2 on Sunday, June 23 on HBO and Max, with episodes airing at 9pm ET/PT.

Subscribe to Max before Sunday, June 23 and take advantage of the service's limited 7-day free trial offer. After this time, Max subscription plans will start from $9.99 a month.

You can also opt to skip commercials and download shows when you select its pricier $16.99 a month plan. There’s even a more premium tier costing $20.99 a month, which throws 4K streaming into the mix too.

Alternatively, save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively).

How to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch House of the Dragon Season 2 episode 2 online just as you would at home.

While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch House of the Dragon as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for House of the Dragon Season 2, head to Max.

Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 episode 2 in the UK

The fight over the Iron Throne continues, and UK viewers can watch House of the Dragon Season 2 episode 2 on Monday, June 24.

Episodes are simulcast at the same time as their US broadcast on Sky via the Sky Atlantic channel. That means episode 2 will be shown at the early hour of 2am BST on Monday, and repeated later the same day at 9pm BST.

Sky TV packages start from £26 a month. For a more flexible streaming option, you can sign up to NOW's Entertainment pass. It costs £9.99 a month, with the option to cancel your membership at any time. You can also pick the £6.99 deal currently, but that will tie you in to a 6-month contract.

How to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 episode 2 in Australia for free

Binge is the home of the Game of Thrones' prequel Down Under. Just register to Binge and watch House of the Dragon Season 2 episode 2 from Monday, June 24.

With Binge you can stream shows like House of the Dragon at your leisure and pay as little as $10 a month for your subscription. That's only after Binge's very generous 14-day free trial period.

In Australia you can also watch the show through linear channel Foxtel Showcase, or through streaming service Foxtel Now. The latter comes with a 10-day free trial, after which memberships start from AU$25 a month.

Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 episode 2 in Canada

Witness the “Dance of the Dragons” unfold. New episodes of House of the Dragon will arrive weekly on Crave in Canada, with House of the Dragon Season 2 episode 2 available from Sunday, June 23, as well as airing live on the linear HBO channel at 9pm PT/ET.

Crave offers a choice of three plans to subscribe to. Basic is its cheapest plan at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.

House of the Dragon Season 2, Weeks Ahead Trailer