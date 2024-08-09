How To Watch Industry Season 3 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Sunday, August 11 (US, CA) New Episodes: every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT Channel: HBO US Stream: Max (US) International streaming options: Binge (AU) | Crave (CA) | BBC iPlayer (UK date TBC) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Industry Season 3: Synopsis

The morally-bankrupt investment firm of Pierpoint & Co is trading once again – and almost all of its ambitious, emotionally-bruised graduates – including Harper, Yasmin, and Robert – are back for more workplace drama, sweaty sex, and life-changing personal crises. A blend of The Wolf of Wall Street and Euphoria, don’t miss this gripping HBO series. Read on below for how to watch Industry Season 3 online from anywhere.

Industry may have been flying in the shadow of HBO’s megahit Succession, but not for much longer. A BBC/HBO co-production, Season 3 delivers the high-profile addition of Kit Harrington (Games of Thrones) to its already incredible ensemble cast. And the bigwigs at HBO have sufficient faith in the show to move it from Monday's to the channel’s primetime, 9pm Sunday slot – recently left vacant by the Golden Globe-winning House of the Dragon.

Season 3 reunites viewers with our central trio. Duplicitous, cunning, yet not entirely unsympathetic, each of our graduates are determined to succeed in the cut-throat world of finance. Harper (Myha'la Herrold) is calculating her next move after being fired by her mentor Eric (Ken Leung), who’s deception about graduating college was finally exposed. So she’s now scoping out a job with rival firm FutureDawn, and letting slip to manager Petra (Sarah Goldberg) that Pierpoint could be “the short of the century.”

As she forges a new path, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric court green tech company Lumi and its CEO Sir Henry Muck (Harrington) as they go public with a high-profile IPO (initial public offering). Harrington’s character has been described as a “sexist pig,” “ultrarich and charming” – a fun change of pace for the former Jon Snow – and it’s not long before Yasmin finds herself inappropriately entangled with Henry.

Hailed by Decider as “a fabulous level up of an already great show” and “as smart, steamy, and propulsive as ever” by TIME Magazine, Season 3 of this highly addictive HBO show promises fantastic things. Catch all the latest drama with our streaming guide, which explains how to watch Industry Season 3 online from anywhere – and with a Max subscription in the US.

Watch Industry Season 3 online in the US

(Image credit: Max)

You can watch Industry Season 3 from Sunday, August 11 on HBO and Max, with episodes airing weekly from 9pm ET/PT.

You can purchase a Max subscription with plans starting from $9.99 a month. But if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you’ll want to pick the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streams for $20.99 a month.

Alternatively, save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively).

How to watch Industry Season 3 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Industry Season 3 online just as you would at home.

While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

How to watch Industry Season 3 online in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

Unfortunately, Industry Season 3 won’t be available online in the UK for a while yet. The BBC has only said that it will arrive “on the BBC later in the year.”

The previous season saw an almost two-month wait between the US debut and its release in BBC One and BBC iPlayer, so we’d imagine a similar wait this time around too. In better news, you can stream the entire first two seasons of the show on iPlayer right now.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

How to watch Industry Season 3 in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

Down Under, you can watch Industry Season 3 online from Monday, August 12 with Binge. There will be eight episodes in total, with a new instalment uploaded each week.

With Binge you can stream shows like Industry at your leisure and pay as little as $10 a month for your subscription. That's only after Binge's very generous 14-day free trial period.

In Australia you can also watch the show through linear channel Foxtel Showcase, or through streaming service Foxtel Now. The latter comes with a 10-day free trial, after which memberships start from AU$25 a month.

Watch Industry Season 3 online in Canada for free

(Image credit: Crave)

Canadians can watch Industry Season 3 with a subscription to Crave. The first episode debuts on Sunday, August 11 at 9pm PT/ET, live on the linear HBO channel or on-demand. A 7-day trial is available to new subscribers. However, you’ll need to provide a Canadian phone number and your credit card details too.

You have a choice of three plans to subscribe to with Crave. Basic is its cheapest plan at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.

Industry Season 3 Trailer

What Is The Industry Season 3 Episode Release Schedule? Episode 1: Sunday, August 11 (US, CA) / Monday, August 12 (AU)

Episode 2: Sunday, August 18 (US, CA) / Monday, August 19 (AU)

Episode 3: Sunday, August 25 (US, CA) / Monday, August 26 (AU)

Episode 4: Sunday, September 1 (US, CA) / Monday, September 2 (AU)

Episode 5: Sunday, September 8 (US, CA) / Monday, September 9 (AU)

Episode 6: Sunday, September 15 (US, CA) / Monday, September 16 (AU)

Episode 7: Sunday, September 22 (US, CA) / Monday, September 23 (AU)

Episode 8: Sunday, September 29 (US, CA) / Monday, September 30 (AU)

Who Is The Cast Of Industry Season 3? Myha'la as Harper Stern

Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani

Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing

Ken Leung as Eric Tao

Conor MacNeill as Kenny Kilbane

Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani

Indy Lewis as Venetia Berens

Adam Levy as Charles Hanani

Sarah Parish as Nicole Craig

Trevor White as Bill Adler

Elena Saurel as Anna Gearing

Irfan Shamji as Anraj

Kit Harington as Sir Henry Muck

Sarah Goldberg as Petra Koenig

Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly

Andrew Havill as Lord Norton

Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn

Fady Elsayed as Ali El Mansour

Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd