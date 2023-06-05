How To Watch Love Island Season 10 Launch Show Tonight Online And For Free From Anywhere

How to watch Love Island UK Season 10 Launch Show

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: Monday, June 5 at 9pm BST (UK) Free live stream: ITVX (UK) International stream: Hulu (US) | 9Now (AU) | NeonTV (NZ) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Love Island UK Season 10: preview

Ten taut, twenty-somethings enter the villa tonight to find their type on paper. Returning to the sunny Mallorca villa for Love Island UK's tenth season, Maya Jama returns to host with the launch airing live. Crack on with another summer of love and find out how to watch Love Island UK Season 10 launch show from anywhere, live and for free.

The islanders entering the villa from day one have been revealed, including aesthetics practitioner Jess from London, who's a self-confessed "smoocher", and semi-professional footballer Tryique, who will be keen to show off his ball skills.

Irish beauty Catherine is hoping to finally graduate from situationships, while musical theater actress Molly Marsh is looking for her leading man.

Tonight's launch show will see the ten islanders finally clapping eyes on each other and coupling up for the first time. While previous seasons have seen either the boys or the girls choose who they wish to couple up with (with plenty of undercutting along the way), for the second year in a row since the rule was introduced in 2022, the public will vote on who they think should form a couple.

With eight weeks of mad moves and head turning, it all starts tonight. Don't want to miss out? Read our guide below which explains how to watch Love Island UK launch show online from anywhere.

Watch Love Island UK Season 10 online in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

It all starts tonight with Love Island UK launching its summer season at 9pm BST on ITV2. The first OG couples will be formed at the hands of a public vote, setting us up for eight weeks of moving mad and plenty of muggy behavior.

ITV2 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch Love Island UK from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Love Island UK just as you would at home.

While ITVX is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Love Island UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including ITVX and 9Now, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Love Island, head to ITVX.

Watch Love Island Season 10 in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu has always been the casa for all things Love Island UK and we expect Season 10 to arrive on the Disney owned service a week or two after it begins in the UK, with new episodes usually arriving daily. We'd expect the launch episode to arrive on June 19, then.

To watch Love Island UK on Hulu you only need its on-demand plan, starting from $7.99 a month (or $14.99 a month to ditch commercials). That's after a very generous 7-day Hulu free trial. Don't forget you can also bundle Hulu together with the House of Mouse service for a great value Disney Plus price of just $9.99 a month, too.

Remember, if you're a Brit abroad, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

Watch Love Island UK Season 10 in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9 )

Those in Australia have always been well served for all islander action and Love Island Season 10 will arrive on Channel 9's on-demand streaming service, 9Now, which is 100% free to use from Wednesday, June 7 at 6pm AEST.

Usually just a day or two behind the UK broadcast, we'll update this page with when to expect episodes to start arriving and at what time Down Under.

To watch Love Island UK through 9Now, all you need to do is sign up, which is free to do.

Remember, 9Now locks its content to Aussies only. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

Watch Winter Love Island in New Zealand

(Image credit: Neon TV)

Want to watch Love Island UK in New Zealand? For Kiwis, Neon TV has been the service for all things cracking on and making mad moves, and we expect it to be the same for Season 10.

Usually a couple of days behind the UK broadcast, we'll update this page to let you know when you can expect to stream new episodes of Love Island Season 10.

Neon TV costs NZ$15.99 a month, or you can save by prepaying for a year upfront for $159.99.

Watch Love Island UK in Canada

Sadly, Canada hasn't had an official broadcaster for Love Island UK for the last few years. While you could once watch the latest recouplings and dumpings on CTV and Hayu, now there aren't any options for Canadians.

Of course, if you're an American traveling north of the border but want to access Hulu back home, you can do so with a VPN (or equally if you're a Brit wanting to stream ITVX).