How To Watch The Outnumbered Christmas Special 2024 Online And Stream For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Outnumbered Christmas Special 2024 Online

Watch the Outnumbered Christmas Special 2024: Preview

Oh how we’ve missed a Brockman Christmas. Once a staple of the BBC’s festive schedule, it’s been eight long years since we’ve checked in on the tumultuous family’s holiday happenings. But this year they’re back, and there might just be a few more family members in tow, with the promise of one of the children having offspring of their own. So, read on below as we explain how to watch the Outnumbered 2024 Christmas Special online and for free with BBC iPlayer and stream from anywhere with a VPN.

For those to whom the Brockmans are still strangers, Outnumbered follows the lives of married couple Pete (Hugh Dennis, Not Going Out) and Sue (Claire Skinner, Coma) and their three children – eldest sibling Jake (Tyger Drew-Honey), energetic middle child Ben (Daniel Roche) and precocious youngest Karen (Ramona Marquez). Through five seasons and a number of specials, audiences followed the family as the kids grew from hilarious but chaotic youngsters to almost fully functioning adults.

Created and scripted by Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin, who also return to pen this new special, the key to Outnumbered’s success was in the writing, or lack thereof. Each episode was heavy on improvisation when it came to the children, with the young actors allowed to be spontaneous in their dialogue, often taking the episode off on hilarious tangents. The effect is that performances from child actors have never felt more real, and the show captures some absolute gems that could only come from the mind of a child.

The new special finds the younger Brockmans all grown up of course, with Pete and Sue having chosen to downsize their empty nest. Gathering the family for an old-fashioned Christmas may seem like a great idea, but with the Brockmans, things rarely run smooth. Enter unwanted neighborly visits, bus replacement services, Ben planning to travel the world, Karen chastising her incompetent colleagues and Jake trying to work from home with a hyper three-year-old under his feet. Sounds like a classic Outnumbered Christmas to me.

Read on below for all you need to watch the Outnumbered 2024 Christmas Special online from anywhere and for free on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch the Outnumbered Christmas Special 2024 online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC)

The 2024 Outnumbered Christmas Special will air on BBC One on Boxing Day, Thursday, December 26 at 9:40pm GMT. You'll also be able to stream live and on catch-up for free via BBC iPlayer.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Overseas? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch the Outnumbered Christmas Special 2024 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the 2024 Outnumbered Christmas Special online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Outnumbered as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Outnumbered, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I watch the Outnumbered Christmas Special 2024 in the US?

There's no word on a US release of the 2024 Outnumbered Christmas Special in the US, however comedy fans can catch all previous episodes for free on TUBI.

A UK citizen trying to access your free stream? Use a VPN to port yourself back home.

Can I watch the Outnumbered Christmas Special 2024 in Canada?

It's the same story in Canada with previous episodes free to stream on TUBI, but no news on when the 2024 Outnumbered Christmas Special might arrive.

Currently out of the country? Simply download a VPN to connect to BBC iPlayer or your regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.

How to watch the Outnumbered Christmas Special 2024 online in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

Binge is where you want to head to watch the 2024 Outnumbered Christmas Special 2024 Down Under. The one-off episode will arrive on the streamer on Friday, December 27.

New subscribers to Binge can get a 7-day free trial. Following that, subscriptions start from AU$10 a month.

Brit abroad? If you’re abroad and want to connect to your usual streaming services, you can purchase a VPN to allow you to watch no matter where in the world you happen to be.

Outnumbered Christmas Special 2024 Trailer

The 2024 Outnumbered Christmas Special will go out on Boxing Day, Thursday, December 26 at 9:40pm on BBC One in the UK. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer. The special lands on Binge in Australia on Friday, December 27 with a North American release TBC.

Outnumbered Christmas Special 2024 Cast

Claire Skinner as Sue Brockman

Hugh Dennis as Pete Brockman

Tyger Drew-Honey as Jake Brockman

Daniel Roche as Ben Brockman

Ramona Marquez as Karen Brockman